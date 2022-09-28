W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of …

Read full article on original website
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 Deceased. Division PROBATE NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO …
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 The Administration of the estate of LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-4966, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Box 397, Bonifay, FL 32425. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent's Will is June 8, 2009. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DWIGHT BIRGE, Deceased. Case No.: …
Case No.: 22-102-CP The administration of the Estate of Dwight Birge, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2022, Case Number 22-102-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Washington County Clerk, 1293 W. Jackson Ave #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION CASE NO. 2019CA000060 FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 25, 2022, and entered in 2019CA000060 of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gulf County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and DEBRA K. STEVENS A/K/A DEBRA KAY HENSON are the Defendant(s). Rebecca L. Norris as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the Front Lobby 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr., Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL 32456, at 11:00 AM, on October 27, 2022, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
W00000000 Notice of Action IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: WILLIAM LUKE WILLIAMS, SR., CASE NO: …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. _________________________________________________________________. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Shalene Grover, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 2872 Madison Street, Marianna, FL 32448 on or before November 4, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Holmes County Clerk of Court, 201 N Oklahoma St Ste 205, Bonifay, FL 32425. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No. 22-19-CA WILLIAM R. DEESON, and TAMMY LYNN SHAY Plaintiffs, …
Case No. 22-19-CA WILLIAM R. DEESON, and. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title on the following property in Gulf County, Florida:. THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND, SITUATE, LYING, AND BEING IN. GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO WIT:. Commence at a 1/2 inch iron rod and cap (LB 732) marking...
W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT OF HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2022-149-CC KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others, NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, …
KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others,. TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, if alive and if dead, the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, or trustees of them, deceased, or other persons or entities claiming by, through, under or against them, or any of them, and all unknown persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their unknown spouses, heirs devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other persons claiming by, through, under or against the unknown persons or entities;
W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …
Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
W00000000 Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name …
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of. North Florida Contractors located at 2319 HWY 179 , in the County of Holmes , in the City of Bonifay, Florida 32425...
W00000000 Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, …
Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, Florida 32428 intends to register the said name in Washington County with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE, FLORIDA NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS REBID OF RFP 2022-13 Sodium Hypochlorite Sealed bids for City of Port St. Joe for Sodium Hypochlorite will be …
Sealed bids for City of Port St. Joe for Sodium Hypochlorite will be received at City Hall, 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, Florida 32456 up until 3:00 PM EST, Friday, October 21, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and acknowledged Friday, October 21, 2022, at 3:05 PM EST, in the City Commission Conference Room.
Abbott: Workforce development is key to ending generational poverty
Florida legislators hope to break a proverbial curse hanging over families in some of the state’s most economically challenged communities by making sure the next generation is ready to enter the local workforce. Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Florida to recognize collaborative efforts between...
W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE, FLORIDA NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS REBID OF RFP 2022-12 Membrane Caustic Soda 50% Grade Sealed bids for City of Port St. Joe for 50% Membrane Grade …
Sealed bids for City of Port St. Joe for 50% Membrane Grade Caustic Soda will be received at City Hall, 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, Florida 32456 up until 3:00 PM EST, Friday, October 21, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and acknowledged Friday, October 21, 2022, at 3:05 PM EST, in the City Commission Conference Room.
JAIL Report for September 27,2022
Elizabeth Campbell, 35, Slocomb, Alabama: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Callen Bozeman, 23, Marianna, Florida: Domestic battery by strangulation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 178 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
What Hurricane Michael taught local leaders about FEMA
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — As local leaders know all too well, the residents in South Florida will soon begin the long recovery process. There are things South Florida officials can do to help them through that process. The biggest struggle many Panhandle city and county leaders faced after Hurricane Michael was, and still is cooperation […]
Lynn Haven defendants point to other suspects in corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again blasting prosecutors and asking a federal judge to dismiss the case. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, along with former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of conspiring to illegally funnel city contracts to Finch’s […]
Local fire/EMS minimum wage increased to $15 an hour
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Jackson County Fire Rescue employees woke up with substantially bigger paychecks Wednesday morning. Jackson County commissioners were notified by the state a couple of weeks ago that Jackson County Fire Rescue direct care employees must be paid $15/hr by October 1. With such short notice, commissioners weren’t able to account […]
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
