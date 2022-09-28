W00000000 IN THE COUNTY COURT OF HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2022-149-CC KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others, NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, …

Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
holmescounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 Deceased. Division PROBATE NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO …
IN RE: ESTATE OF LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., File No. 22-CP-104 The Administration of the estate of LUTHER RAY BROOKS, SR., deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-4966, is pending in the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Box 397, Bonifay, FL 32425. The estate is testate and the date of the decedent's Will is June 8, 2009. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
holmescounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DWIGHT BIRGE, Deceased. Case No.: …
Case No.: 22-102-CP The administration of the Estate of Dwight Birge, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2022, Case Number 22-102-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Washington County Clerk, 1293 W. Jackson Ave #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
holmescounty.news
W00000000 Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name …
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of. North Florida Contractors located at 2319 HWY 179 , in the County of Holmes , in the City of Bonifay, Florida 32425...
holmescounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of …
Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON. The administration of the estate of JOHN WATSON, deceased, whose date of death. was March 31, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, FL Probate Division, the names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 28,2022
Alan Funderburk: Battery- domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dakota Jones, 30, Abbeville, Alabama: Driving while license suspended or revoked- third offense: Florida Highway Patrol. Alyssa Elmore, 26, Marianna, Florida: Trespassing occupied structure or conveyance: Marianna Police Department. Jason Rudd, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Marianna Police...
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
holmescounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …
Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
WEAR
Tolls reinstated in Northwest Florida amid no Hurricane Ian impacts
Tolls across Northwest Florida are reinstated after being suspended Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian. FDOT announced Tuesday evening that tolls on Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County, Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County and Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County are back up and running. FDOT suspended those tolls Monday when...
What Hurricane Michael taught local leaders about FEMA
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — As local leaders know all too well, the residents in South Florida will soon begin the long recovery process. There are things South Florida officials can do to help them through that process. The biggest struggle many Panhandle city and county leaders faced after Hurricane Michael was, and still is cooperation […]
holmescounty.news
Abbott: Workforce development is key to ending generational poverty
Florida legislators hope to break a proverbial curse hanging over families in some of the state’s most economically challenged communities by making sure the next generation is ready to enter the local workforce. Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Florida to recognize collaborative efforts between...
wtvy.com
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ken Klein spent 10 years on active military duty, another 10 in the reserves, and followed that with his distinguished stint in civil service. He has dedicated most of his 78 years to the U.S. government, but now wonders if his government is as loyal to him.
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
2 teens indicted on 1st degree felony murder, robbery in July shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted two 15-year-olds on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm in connection with the robbery and murder of a 18-year-old in July 2022, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Sean Yadriel […]
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for man wanted on multiple felony warrants
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A manhunt is underway in Walton County Wednesday afternoon for man wanted by U.S. marshals on multiple felony warrants. Walton County deputies are in the area of Bonita Drive and U.S. Highway 90 searching for the suspect, Brian Lewis. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Lewis...
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
Local fire/EMS minimum wage increased to $15 an hour
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Jackson County Fire Rescue employees woke up with substantially bigger paychecks Wednesday morning. Jackson County commissioners were notified by the state a couple of weeks ago that Jackson County Fire Rescue direct care employees must be paid $15/hr by October 1. With such short notice, commissioners weren’t able to account […]
niceville.com
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
wtvy.com
Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. 15,000 pharmacies cut from military healthcare network. Updated: 7 hours ago. Active military and veterans are furious that government...
Lynn Haven defendants point to other suspects in corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are once again blasting prosecutors and asking a federal judge to dismiss the case. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, along with former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of conspiring to illegally funnel city contracts to Finch’s […]
