Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $2.2 million
A house built in 2006 located in the 800 block of Westwood Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,901-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 12, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $449 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Dog lovers wanted: Duke’s Puppy Kindergarten seeks volunteers to boost service dogs
Could you be the one? Duke’s Puppy Kindergarten needs volunteers to raise puppies from infancy to 18 months in continuation of research on service dogs.
WITN
Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. The Rocky Mount Police...
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
cohaitungchi.com
30+ Fun & Romantic Things to do in Raleigh For Couples This Weekend
This city may not be considered the city of love, but here are a few reasons why it can be! If you are looking for a fun date idea in Raleigh, here are 31 Romantic Things to do in Raleigh North Carolina this weekend. You are reading: Raleigh attractions for...
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
cbs17
Bad timing: Watermain break closes downtown Raleigh streets before rush hour
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Before rush hour really takes off in downtown Raleigh, a watermain break has forced the closure of several blocks Wednesday afternoon. The break is at the intersection of Hargett Street and Salisbury Street. The emergency closures is in place so crews can make repairs. Crews...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
cbs17
Raleigh prepares to prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.
One killed in Raleigh crash along Lake Wheeler Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.
WRAL
Disturbing Halloween decoration comes down after residents complain
A family in Harnett County took down a Halloween decoration that many locals interpreted as an offensive display. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
Chronicle
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way to North Carolina. Here’s what Duke can expect
Follow The Chronicle's live updates here for the most up to date information on Duke's preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian may cause heavy rain and flooding starting Thursday night, but as of now Homecoming Weekend and Saturday's football game against Virginia will take place as scheduled.
cbs17
12 cars damaged in used car dealership fire off of Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say at least 12 cars are damaged after a fire Wednesday morning at a used car dealership on Capital Blvd. At about 2:43 a.m., police and fire crews said they were called to Supreme Raleigh near Starmount Drive in reference to a fire.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
WRAL
61-year-old woman dies after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 61-year-old woman died at the hospital after she was shot twice Wednesday night in a Raleigh neighborhood near Oberlin Road. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, died from her injuries. A call went out at 9:15 p.m., when police responded to...
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
