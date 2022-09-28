ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $2.2 million

A house built in 2006 located in the 800 block of Westwood Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,901-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 12, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $449 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:. In...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. The Rocky Mount Police...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch

Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
BURLINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh prepares to prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One killed in Raleigh crash along Lake Wheeler Road

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person died in a crash in Raleigh on Wednesday night. A call to authorities was made around 10:15. Two vehicles were involved. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck was caused when one driver went off the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line, eventually colliding with the other vehicle in the 5500 stretch of Lake Wheeler Road.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington man wins $286,000 lottery prize

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Burlington returned home from an out-of-state trip to some pretty big news. Alan Cheek came home to find out he won $286,845 through a second chance drawing win. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s quite a surprise,’” retired law enforcement officer Cheek...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

61-year-old woman dies after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 61-year-old woman died at the hospital after she was shot twice Wednesday night in a Raleigh neighborhood near Oberlin Road. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, died from her injuries. A call went out at 9:15 p.m., when police responded to...
RALEIGH, NC

