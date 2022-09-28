ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

NewsTimes

Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed

NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF

#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters

BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
BETHEL, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Congratulations to NPS’ Jim Martinez

I would like to congratulate Jim Martinez, Education Administration for School Counseling and Social Services K-12 for Norwalk Public Schools. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, Jim recently learned that he will be awarded the Latino Administrator of the Year award by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, former Commissioner for Education in Connecticut. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) will host their 19th annual gala awards ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Jim will receive the award.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately

CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

Mayor: 'Latest stunt' nearly gets POKO developer tossed from Norwalk meeting

NORWALK — Amid ongoing POKO litigation and settlement offerings, security had to lead Jason Milligan back to his seat during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in what the mayor called the "latest stunt" by the real estate developer. Milligan, who owns properties along Leonard and Wall streets integral to the...
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Facing State Mandate, Stamford Zoning Votes to Approve Local Rules for Accessory Apartments

A recent analysis of municipal plans to meet Connecticut’s staggering need for 85,000 affordable housing units ranked Stamford first among 17 Fairfield County towns. Other towns have resisted plans to change zoning regulations and expand housing opportunities, according to the analysis. But Stamford has programs offering below-market-rate rentals and Section 8 vouchers, an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and requirements that builders include affordable units in new developments.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Rilling: Milligan flouts rules; Milligan claims he ‘had a point’

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling released a statement Wednesday regarding real estate broker Jason Milligan’s behavior the night before. Milligan attempted to speak about the City’s legal department during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting under the guise that “Corporation Counsel” was on the agenda, though it was listed simply as a heading with no items for the Council to discuss or vote on. Rilling ruled Milligan “out of order” and said he’d call security if Milligan didn’t sit down, but then gave Milligan, who is embroiled in multiple lawsuits with the City, three minutes to speak about the cannabis ordinance up for a vote.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

An urgent call from local Quakers

Since the 1600’s Quakers have asserted the importance of standing up for truth, the equality of all people, and the peaceful resolution of conflict. We call upon our fellow citizens of the U.S. to respond to the assault on the Capitol as a deliberate, violent attempt to prevent the clear winner of the 2020 election from taking office. We have heard testimony from former Trump Attorney General William Barr and the Secretaries of State of key swing states that claims the 2020 election was riddled with fraud are demonstrably false. Disinformation campaigns have misled many Americans to the contrary.
WILTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Mayor Bolsters City’s Communication With Former TV News Reporter

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito was in the I-95 Studio on Thursday (9/29/22) to appear on the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Morning Show. We covered a wide array of topics with Esposito but what stood out were some exciting announcements related to communication. The Mayor has added a PR specialist to his staff (we'll come back to that) and the City is launching a new website on Monday (10/3/22). This is what the Mayor had to say of the tech update.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
Register Citizen

Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week

FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction Deal Drops $1 Ruling Appeal

A Fair Haven renter can stay in her apartment through the end of March per a court-struck agreement that will also see legal aid lawyers drop a recent appeal about ​“reasonable” attorney’s fees when a tenant beats an eviction case. Those terms are included in a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Middle school announcement inspires call to oust BoE Chairman, plan to protest

NORWALK, Conn. — A petition to “remove” Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten. A call for a protest at City Hall. Both are inspired by a school district move toward Middle School Choice. An announcement sent Friday to fifth grade students’ families inspired angry comments on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education and a Monday post on the NPS Facebook page generated a similar response.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford approves 230,000-square-foot warehouse that could create 120 jobs

STRATFORD — A Boston-based developer has been given the green light to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The Stratford Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to approve plans from GFI Partners to construct the massive commercial building on a West Broad Street site between Interstate 95 and the New Haven line of Metro-North.
STRATFORD, CT
