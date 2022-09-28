ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …

holmescounty.news
 2 days ago
The Guardian

My father was fined for parking in a reserved space for which he had paid £2,000

In 2021 my elderly parents bought a flat in a new development by Martin Oppenheimer which was being marketed by the estate agent Connells. They paid an extra £2,000 for a parking place. On the reservation agreement, issued by Connells, the parking provision is circled, and my parents were given a key fob to access the car park. A year later, my father received a parking ticket while on the site and was informed that he did not have parking registered to his property. It transpires the parking space was omitted from the lease, as Connells did not include it in the memorandum of sale sent to the conveyancing solicitor.
holmescounty.news

NOTICE OF LAND USE CHANGE The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE …

The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance:. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE THE PERMITTED USE OF A 5.24 +/- ACRE PARCEL OF LAND IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 5 WEST, FROM RESIDENTIAL TO INDUSTRIAL USE. A...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Bonifay City Council adopts new city logo

Bonifay City Council met in regular session Monday night. Business began with adopting the Sept. 12 meeting minutes and the council approving a final purchase order to cover the water line portion of the Hubbard Street improvement project. That will close out the project contract with a final cost of $84,619.
BONIFAY, FL

