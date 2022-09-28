W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …

Read full article on original website
Landlord Shocked By State Of Unit After Evicting Tenant: 'My Jaw Dropped'
"I truly hope the [tenant] gets the help they need," one viewer said. "No one should be living like that. And I'm sorry it was left like that for you."
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
My father was fined for parking in a reserved space for which he had paid £2,000
In 2021 my elderly parents bought a flat in a new development by Martin Oppenheimer which was being marketed by the estate agent Connells. They paid an extra £2,000 for a parking place. On the reservation agreement, issued by Connells, the parking provision is circled, and my parents were given a key fob to access the car park. A year later, my father received a parking ticket while on the site and was informed that he did not have parking registered to his property. It transpires the parking space was omitted from the lease, as Connells did not include it in the memorandum of sale sent to the conveyancing solicitor.
holmescounty.news
NOTICE OF LAND USE CHANGE The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE …
The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance:. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE THE PERMITTED USE OF A 5.24 +/- ACRE PARCEL OF LAND IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 5 WEST, FROM RESIDENTIAL TO INDUSTRIAL USE. A...
10 Apartment Renovations That Might Seem Legal but Aren’t
There's an old saying that it's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission. Considering that they shell out security deposits when they sign their leases, this is a terrible mindset for...
holmescounty.news
Bonifay City Council adopts new city logo
Bonifay City Council met in regular session Monday night. Business began with adopting the Sept. 12 meeting minutes and the council approving a final purchase order to cover the water line portion of the Hubbard Street improvement project. That will close out the project contract with a final cost of $84,619.
