W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …

Read full article on original website
Related
Landlord Shocked By State Of Unit After Evicting Tenant: 'My Jaw Dropped'
"I truly hope the [tenant] gets the help they need," one viewer said. "No one should be living like that. And I'm sorry it was left like that for you."
holmescounty.news
NOTICE OF LAND USE CHANGE The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE …
The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance:. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE THE PERMITTED USE OF A 5.24 +/- ACRE PARCEL OF LAND IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 5 WEST, FROM RESIDENTIAL TO INDUSTRIAL USE. A...
holmescounty.news
Bonifay City Council adopts new city logo
Bonifay City Council met in regular session Monday night. Business began with adopting the Sept. 12 meeting minutes and the council approving a final purchase order to cover the water line portion of the Hubbard Street improvement project. That will close out the project contract with a final cost of $84,619.
Comments / 0