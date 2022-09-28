Public Meeting Notice Orange Hill/Bay SWCD Local Working Group Meeting Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com) 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, FL …

Read full article on original website
Notice is hereby given that The Womens Conference INC, OWNER,deriring to engage in business under the fictitious name of The Rooted Sisterhood located at 1378 Railroad Ave, Chipley, Florida 32428 intends to register the said name in Washington County with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of. North Florida Contractors located at 2319 HWY 179 , in the County of Holmes , in the City of Bonifay, Florida 32425...
KERSTIN KRIEGER, Plaintiff, v BRENDA P. LEACH, and others,. TO: Defendants Brenda P. Leach, if alive and if dead, the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, or trustees of them, deceased, or other persons or entities claiming by, through, under or against them, or any of them, and all unknown persons, if alive, and if dead, or not known to be dead or alive, their unknown spouses, heirs devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other persons claiming by, through, under or against the unknown persons or entities;
Sealed bids for City of Port St. Joe for 50% Membrane Grade Caustic Soda will be received at City Hall, 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, Florida 32456 up until 3:00 PM EST, Friday, October 21, 2022. Bids will be publicly opened and acknowledged Friday, October 21, 2022, at 3:05 PM EST, in the City Commission Conference Room.
Tharp & Sons Mini Storage in Chipley, FL. will hold a sale on these units for non-payment of rent, in accordance with FL. Statue Act - 83-801-809. Tenants will have until October 1, 2022 to pay in full. No checks are accepted. Customer Address (City/State) Debra Bodie Graceville, FL. Amanda...
NOTICE OF LAND USE CHANGE The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE …
The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance:. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE THE PERMITTED USE OF A 5.24 +/- ACRE PARCEL OF LAND IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 5 WEST, FROM RESIDENTIAL TO INDUSTRIAL USE. A...
Case No. 22-19-CA WILLIAM R. DEESON, and. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title on the following property in Gulf County, Florida:. THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND, SITUATE, LYING, AND BEING IN. GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO WIT:. Commence at a 1/2 inch iron rod and cap (LB 732) marking...
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
Notice Is Hereby Given COUNTY OF WASHINGTON , the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Case No.: 22-102-CP The administration of the Estate of Dwight Birge, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2022, Case Number 22-102-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Washington County Clerk, 1293 W. Jackson Ave #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
How to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida as a strong category 4 hurricane on Wednesday afterneen, carving a path through the state and leaving behind devastating flooding and damages. Search and rescue efforts are underway in impacted communities. At a press conference on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that recovery...
Abbott: Workforce development is key to ending generational poverty
Florida legislators hope to break a proverbial curse hanging over families in some of the state’s most economically challenged communities by making sure the next generation is ready to enter the local workforce. Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed September as Workforce Development Month in Florida to recognize collaborative efforts between...
Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
RADCO Acquires Three Hotels in Panama City Beach, FL
The RADCO Companies (RADCO) has acquired three new hotels in the Gulf of Mexico resort community of Panama City Beach, FL. The properties add 281 new Marriott and Hilton rooms to RADCO's fast-growing Hospitality Division. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed. The properties include a Home2 Suites, adjacent...
Case No. 2022- PR In Re: Estate of JOHN WATSON. The administration of the estate of JOHN WATSON, deceased, whose date of death. was March 31, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, FL Probate Division, the names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Props Brewery proposes new location at the Fort Walton Beach Landing, includes 40-year lease
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council will hear a proposal from Props Brewery about relocating from their current location next to the Brooks Bridge, to the concrete slab that was once the home of the Emerald Coast Science Center at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park.
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last several days, Waffle House, the restaurant famous for breakfast and always being open, has become a hot topic on social media. Most versions of the reference go like this: “I’ll know Hurricane Ian will be an issue if The Waffle House closes.” Waffle House officials caution that […]
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. _________________________________________________________________. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Shalene Grover, Esq., Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 2872 Madison Street, Marianna, FL 32448 on or before November 4, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Holmes County Clerk of Court, 201 N Oklahoma St Ste 205, Bonifay, FL 32425. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
10 PM CDT UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Cat 1 now causing Flooding
Hurricane Ian Wednesday Updates for Panama City, Panama City Beach, and the Florida Panhandle
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
