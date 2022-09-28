ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: BROCK AUTO BODY gives notice that on 10/21/2022 at 08:00AM the following vehicle(s) may be sold by public sale at 707 EAST BLVD to satisfy the lien for the amount …

holmescounty.news
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
holmescounty.news

NOTICE OF LAND USE CHANGE The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE …

The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance:. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FRANKLIN COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO CHANGE THE PERMITTED USE OF A 5.24 +/- ACRE PARCEL OF LAND IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 5 WEST, FROM RESIDENTIAL TO INDUSTRIAL USE. A...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy