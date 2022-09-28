SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for California regulators to speed up the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline as prices at the pump keep rising. Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline. The blend, normally only allowed to be made after Oct. 31, is easier to make and cheaper for consumers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO