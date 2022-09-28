ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1949: Mandated Bereavement Leave

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1949, by Assembly Evan Low (D-San Jose). AB 1949 amends Government Code Sections 12945.21 and 19859.3, and adds Government Code Section 12945.7, relating to bereavement leave. AB 1949 requires private employers with five or more employees and public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shasta County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
Shasta County, CA
Shasta County, CA
Elections
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom demands California regulator take action to lower gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for California regulators to speed up the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline as prices at the pump keep rising. Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline. The blend, normally only allowed to be made after Oct. 31, is easier to make and cheaper for consumers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Newman
Person
Gavin Newsom
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs California bill in support of farmworkers' union rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that would offer more protections for farmworkers while voting for union elections, according to his office. For weeks, Newsom has been facing pressure nationally and locally to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which has been the rallying point for a group of farmworkers advocating for the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#California Law#Voter Intimidation#Senate Bill#Politics Local#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#The Midterm Elections#Kcra
Lompoc Record

Secession fever hits state's biggest county | Thomas Elias

In land area, San Bernardino County is California’s largest, stretching from the Nevada state line to just north of Riverside and from near Los Angeles to the Colorado River and the Arizona state line. It is physically larger than nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and New Jersey...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS San Francisco

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges Newsom's parole denial

SACRAMENTO — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year.Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York claimed victory in California's pivotal Democratic presidential primary. He wounded five others during the shooting at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.Newsom said in January that Sirhan remains a threat to the public and hasn't taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history.But his attorney, Angela Berry, says there is no evidence her now 78-year-old...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy