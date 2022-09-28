Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom calls for oil companies to pay back their profits through new tax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after California lawmakers finished policymaking for the year, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday requested they approve a new windfall tax on oil company profits to be passed onto consumers. The request comes as the average gas price in California inches closer to record highs, at...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1949: Mandated Bereavement Leave
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1949, by Assembly Evan Low (D-San Jose). AB 1949 amends Government Code Sections 12945.21 and 19859.3, and adds Government Code Section 12945.7, relating to bereavement leave. AB 1949 requires private employers with five or more employees and public...
Reparations panel: Black Californians could be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars
CALIFORNIA’S TASK FORCE on reparations has begun putting dollar figures to potential compensation for the various forms of racial discrimination, generational pain and suffering Black Americans experienced in the state. The rough estimates by economic consultants may mean that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to Black...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom demands California regulator take action to lower gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for California regulators to speed up the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline as prices at the pump keep rising. Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline. The blend, normally only allowed to be made after Oct. 31, is easier to make and cheaper for consumers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s who gets a mail ballot in California and when are they are sent to voters
Californians will be seeing ballots in their mail boxes soon. The upcoming general election is Nov. 8 and the ballot will include contests for state candidates for U.S. Senate, California governor, secretary of state, treasurer and more. Who gets a mail-in ballot?. All California residents who are registered to vote...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signed the farmworkers union bill AB 2183 with conditions. Now what?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To the shock of some labor groups and agricultural leaders across the state,Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure aimed at making it easier for farmworkers to unionize in California. California’s agriculture industry is one of the state’s largest economic drivers. It produces about $50...
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers
California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Why CA gas prices are climbing, EDD faces tough questions, missing child tax credits
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs California bill in support of farmworkers' union rights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that would offer more protections for farmworkers while voting for union elections, according to his office. For weeks, Newsom has been facing pressure nationally and locally to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which has been the rallying point for a group of farmworkers advocating for the bill.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom deploys specialized team to aid Florida after Hurricane Ian
California is sending a five-person team of experts to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the state. The team will help those displaced by the storm. “California stands with the people of Florida,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a release on Thursday. “Our state...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Lompoc Record
Secession fever hits state's biggest county | Thomas Elias
In land area, San Bernardino County is California’s largest, stretching from the Nevada state line to just north of Riverside and from near Los Angeles to the Colorado River and the Arizona state line. It is physically larger than nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and New Jersey...
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
KCRA.com
EDD oversight hearing set for Wednesday. How the public can share their experiences
California's Employment Development Department will be back in the hot seat on Wednesday. Officials with the embattled department will answer questions during a joint legislative oversight hearing in Sacramento. Assembly members said they are hoping to make progress in fixing the broken system. EDD admits to paying $20 billion in...
KCRA.com
Republican state lawmakers urge California Department of Education to say when key test scores will be out
A group of Republican state lawmakers are urging leaders of California’s Department of Education to say exactly when key testing data will be made public after the department faced criticism for considering holding the results until after the upcoming election. Following reports the department planned to withhold results from...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges Newsom's parole denial
SACRAMENTO — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year.Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York claimed victory in California's pivotal Democratic presidential primary. He wounded five others during the shooting at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.Newsom said in January that Sirhan remains a threat to the public and hasn't taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history.But his attorney, Angela Berry, says there is no evidence her now 78-year-old...
Health plan shake-up could disrupt coverage for thousands of low-income Californians
ALMOST 2 MILLION of California’s poorest and most medically fragile residents may have to switch health insurers as a result of a new strategy by the state to improve care in its Medicaid program. A first-ever statewide contracting competition to participate in the program, known as Medi-Cal, required commercial...
