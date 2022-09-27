ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NJ

California eyes making girls flag football a school sport

Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl's belt for a key defensive play.“Something about football just gets me really excited,” said the senior at Southern California's Redondo Union High School. “I’ve always just wanted to play.”Morin was among about three dozen girls who recently tried out for the school's flag football team. The scene at Redondo's field is playing out with increasing frequency in California and around the country as girls flag football soars in popularity.The number of girls...
Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
Report: Boys Golf, Girls Volleyball Only Growing Sports

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Boys golf and girls volleyball are the only growing high school sports in the country. The National Federation of State High School Associations recently completed its High School Athletics Participation Survey for the 2021-22 school year. It's the first official report in three years. Among the...
Week 4 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (September 19-25) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
