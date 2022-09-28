Read full article on original website
Justice for you
2d ago
I would be interested in hearing from everyone supporting abortion as to weather or not you all support the death penalty for criminals. Because if you support abortion you obviously should support the death penalty.
15
saintly
2d ago
California taxes should not supply money for out-of-state people coming into this state and getting abortions.
7
Mark Malneritch
2d ago
this should not allow our taxpayer dollars. tired of our tax dollars going for controversial things. we don't believe I. abortions up to birth
2
