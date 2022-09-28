ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Comments / 30

Justice for you
2d ago

I would be interested in hearing from everyone supporting abortion as to weather or not you all support the death penalty for criminals. Because if you support abortion you obviously should support the death penalty.

Reply(5)
15
saintly
2d ago

California taxes should not supply money for out-of-state people coming into this state and getting abortions.

Reply(2)
7
Mark Malneritch
2d ago

this should not allow our taxpayer dollars. tired of our tax dollars going for controversial things. we don't believe I. abortions up to birth

Reply
2
Related
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1949: Mandated Bereavement Leave

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1949, by Assembly Evan Low (D-San Jose). AB 1949 amends Government Code Sections 12945.21 and 19859.3, and adds Government Code Section 12945.7, relating to bereavement leave. AB 1949 requires private employers with five or more employees and public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 2693: Employer Mandatory COVID Reporting

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2693, by Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes (D-Ontario). AB 2693 amends Labor Code Sections 6325 and 6409.6 relating to COVID-19 exposure in the workplace. Existing California law requires the posting of certain notices relating to possible hazards to employees in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temecula, CA
Government
City
Temecula, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Temecula, CA
Health
Local
California Government
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Legislature
CBS San Francisco

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges Newsom's parole denial

SACRAMENTO — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole earlier this year.Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York claimed victory in California's pivotal Democratic presidential primary. He wounded five others during the shooting at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.Newsom said in January that Sirhan remains a threat to the public and hasn't taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history.But his attorney, Angela Berry, says there is no evidence her now 78-year-old...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS LA

Undocumented Californians now eligible for official state identification

Undocumented immigrants in California can now get official state identification, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.The "California ID's For All" measure is aimed at helping non-drivers, who otherwise have no form of state identification. "California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," Newsom said in a statement. "We're a state of refuge — a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants."With official state identification, street vendors can more easily get local health permits, students will have better access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and ESL courses at community colleges; and gives low-income Californians — regardless of their immigration status — eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters.A 2013 law allowed undocumented people to get a restricted driver's license, but it was not considered federal ID. 
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy