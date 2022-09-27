ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Video of Pit Bull Getting Changed Into His 'Jammies' Is Going Viral

One thing that will never get old is animals wearing clothes. We love seeing them all dressed up like humans because they look a little bit silly but very cute. Not every animal is enthusiastic about wearing clothes, but one dog clearly enjoys it based on his adorable reaction to his owner dressing him.
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
The Internet is trying to get its head around this German Shepherd-Corgi mix

What’s black and brown with big paws and adorably short legs? Why, it’s a German Shepherd-Corgi mix of course!. And if you’ve never seen one before, you’re not alone. Millions of people have been introduced to the cross-breed thanks to a TikTok account called bearbigpawlonngboi (opens in new tab), which has amassed more than 169,000 followers since its launch in late 2020.
15 playful dog breeds that make the best companions

Looking for a fun-loving pooch to add to the family? These playful dog breeds are full of energy. Looking for a companion who's full of fun? These playful dog breeds just love to play in the park or frolic down the beach. You may have already considered adding one of...
Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk

BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
Meet The Newest Member Of The Family (The Dog, Not The Boys)

Ladies and Gentlemen, would you please welcome the newest member of the family, Zip!. It's kind of an All-American thing, isn't it? A boy, or in this case boys, and their dog. Now, the dog isn't at our house. No, no, no. Those two kids are actually my Grandkids. The one on the left there is Bennet. The one on the right is his little brother Ayden.
Leash training: What to do if your dog pulls or refuses to walk

If you’ve ever been on a walk with your dog, and they’ve stopped dead in their tracks, you know how frustrating that can be. It seems your pet’s stubbornness reaches a whole new level. Aside from ensuring you have an excellent dog leash to prevent your pet from running away, what can you do to get them going again?
Boxer Leaves Internet in Hysterics With His 'Graceful' Bath Time Entrance

A boxer dog has left the internet in hysterics with his bathroom antics after a video of him jumping in the bubbly bathtub went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September by the dog owner, under the username staceyinwanderland, shows a bubble bath ready to be enjoyed, and the brown boxer jumping into the water, splashing it all around the bathroom in a "graceful" way.
The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony Ever

Is your pup whining to get hitched? Have they been howling for love? Are you ready to be their best mongrel or made of hound? Good news! Your canine can exchange vows, donate to charity, and help break the historic wedding record for the most doggie couples married.
