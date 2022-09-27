Read full article on original website
Sweet Video of Pit Bull Getting Changed Into His 'Jammies' Is Going Viral
One thing that will never get old is animals wearing clothes. We love seeing them all dressed up like humans because they look a little bit silly but very cute. Not every animal is enthusiastic about wearing clothes, but one dog clearly enjoys it based on his adorable reaction to his owner dressing him.
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Waiting for Her Blankie to Be Done in the Wash Is Everything
Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.
Golden Retriever's Sweet Way of 'Asking Permission' to Get on the Bed Steals Our Hearts
Everyone has their bedtime routine. But undeniably our favorite one is Charley's, a Golden Retriever on TikTok who needs his parents to give him permission before he can get into their bed. Such a good boy! And he has the best manners too. The pup's best moments have been shared...
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
The Internet is trying to get its head around this German Shepherd-Corgi mix
What’s black and brown with big paws and adorably short legs? Why, it’s a German Shepherd-Corgi mix of course!. And if you’ve never seen one before, you’re not alone. Millions of people have been introduced to the cross-breed thanks to a TikTok account called bearbigpawlonngboi (opens in new tab), which has amassed more than 169,000 followers since its launch in late 2020.
Australian Shepherd's Acting Attempt to Stop Walking Is Hilariously Adorable
One of the best parts of the day for a dog is going on walks. They love strolling around the neighborhood, sniffing every single thing. It makes you think that they could be on a walk for hours. But sometimes, dogs have other plans... TikTok doggo @lookitslincoln was out for...
15 playful dog breeds that make the best companions
Looking for a fun-loving pooch to add to the family? These playful dog breeds are full of energy. Looking for a companion who's full of fun? These playful dog breeds just love to play in the park or frolic down the beach. You may have already considered adding one of...
Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk
BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
Meet The Newest Member Of The Family (The Dog, Not The Boys)
Ladies and Gentlemen, would you please welcome the newest member of the family, Zip!. It's kind of an All-American thing, isn't it? A boy, or in this case boys, and their dog. Now, the dog isn't at our house. No, no, no. Those two kids are actually my Grandkids. The one on the left there is Bennet. The one on the right is his little brother Ayden.
Leash training: What to do if your dog pulls or refuses to walk
If you’ve ever been on a walk with your dog, and they’ve stopped dead in their tracks, you know how frustrating that can be. It seems your pet’s stubbornness reaches a whole new level. Aside from ensuring you have an excellent dog leash to prevent your pet from running away, what can you do to get them going again?
Boxer Leaves Internet in Hysterics With His 'Graceful' Bath Time Entrance
A boxer dog has left the internet in hysterics with his bathroom antics after a video of him jumping in the bubbly bathtub went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September by the dog owner, under the username staceyinwanderland, shows a bubble bath ready to be enjoyed, and the brown boxer jumping into the water, splashing it all around the bathroom in a "graceful" way.
Entenmann’s awards Oklahoma dad “Golden Donut” award, $50K
TALALA, Okla. — Mike Burnside has a special relationship with his daughter Kenzi, who has cerebral palsy. Their relationship is so inspirational, the Entenmann’s bakery company made Mike one of their “Dads of Glory” and awarded him the “Golden Donut” award. When Mike and...
The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony Ever
Is your pup whining to get hitched? Have they been howling for love? Are you ready to be their best mongrel or made of hound? Good news! Your canine can exchange vows, donate to charity, and help break the historic wedding record for the most doggie couples married.
