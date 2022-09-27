Read full article on original website
Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen
· Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen!. A big thanks to all who attended and welcomed our new member!. "Welcome to Soul Lit Kitchen where we cook fresh and flavorful food that will have your SOUL LIT. Your taste buds will be dancing, stomach full, & your soul SNATCHED from our one kind soul flavor plates."
Houston rapper helps stock closet at HISD school meant to help students experiencing homelessness
HOUSTON — A popular Houston rapper is continuing his philanthropic work around the city. Trae Tha Truth has a reputation for helping out the community, and on Wednesday, he was at it again. Trae converted an HISD classroom into a store-like experience for students experiencing homelessness. The Truth's Do...
Click2Houston.com
Houston awarded $8.7 million to protect families from lead, other home health and safety hazards
HOUSTON – Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development say they have awarded 26 state and government agencies with more than $125 million in an effort to protect children and families from lead-based paint and additional hazards within their homes. According to information released by HUD,...
defendernetwork.com
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children
Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Cy-Fair couple lives out passion at Masterpiece Desserts
In 2014, a major asthma attack and the flu put Kenneth Brooks into cardiac arrest for four and a half minutes, and he fell into a coma. He woke up craving something sweet. “[I] woke up three days later, recovered for three days and walked out of the hospital—had a taste for cheesecake,” he said.
Click2Houston.com
Local model Cydni Simmons shines in Kohl’s campaign after losing an arm
HOUSTON – She was left without an arm after being attacked by a rottweiler in her own home back in 2017. But that hasn’t stopped 25-year-old Pearland model Cydni Simmons to follow her dreams and inspire others living with disabilities. She was just featured on a nationwide campaign...
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
Click2Houston.com
American Cancer Society looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment
HOUSTON – The American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program offers free transportation to those undergoing cancer treatment. The program was suspended during the pandemic, but the organization wants to relaunch. According to Senior Executive Director, Jenny Todd, the American Cancer Society provided 5,700 free rides to 752...
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
Click2Houston.com
Camp Margaritaville to open new resort at RV and beach club in Crystal Beach
HOUSTON – An RV resort and beach club in the Bolivar Peninsula area is set to become the newest Margaritaville resort -- the first Camp Margaritaville resort in the Houston/Galveston area. According to a news release, Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort will be renovated as Camp Margaritaville RV...
spacecityweather.com
Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile
My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alvin Junior High student arrested after allegedly stabbing faculty member
A student at Alvin Junior High was arrested Tuesday morning after the student allegedly stabbed a faculty member. According to the Houston Chronicle, the faculty member is a football coach and teaches technology. Renae Rives, Alvin ISD communications director, said in an emailed statement that the incident occurred before students...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Harris County leaders working to solve 'massive problem' after thousands of evictions within 1 month
For a couple of years now, Harris county has seen thousands of evictions filed every month. One expert says there might be a reason for this.
Houston's very own Lizzo 'feeling good as hell' after playing James Madison's crystal flute on stage
Is there anything she can't do? The Houston-born singer is "feeling good as hell" after making history Tuesday night after playing something that belonged to former Pres. James Madison.
