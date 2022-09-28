What does it mean to enter college without knowing what your major will be?. For incoming students, having an “undeclared” – or better yet, “exploratory” – major offers a wealth of possibilities. Whether a student can’t decide between two or three disciplines – biology or biochemistry, English or film – or they really have no idea what they want to pursue, the opportunity to try on different majors means they can find the perfect fit before making a commitment.

