Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
chapman.edu
Musco Center presents: Disney's Coco, in Concert
Film with The Chapman Orchestra and Professional Musicians. Bring toda la familia to the beloved Oscar®-winning film Coco, transformed into a unique concert experience with a live symphony orchestra of professional and Chapman student musicians. It’s a visually stunning, high definition, multimedia family show that features Michael Giacchino’s beautiful score and beloved songs such as “Remember Me,” “Un Poco Loco,” and more!
chapman.edu
Musco Center Presennts: Naturally 7
Naturally 7 redefines what it means to be an acapella group with a distinctive style they call “vocal play.” Using only their voices, mouths, and distortion effects, they achieve what group leader Roger Thomas describes as "the art of becoming an instrument using the human voice.”
chapman.edu
Date Party
Alpha Gam fall date party. bussing to off campus location, venue is Irvine Lanes; 3415 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612. Bussing will start at 10pm and we will be back at 1am.
chapman.edu
BlueSky Workshops Roaring 20s Immersive Expo
Welcome Old Sports! BlueSky Workshops is back with a new expo ready to take you back 100 years to the Roaring '20s! Come step inside of the world of flappers, mobsters, and newsies to experience the student created designs of a 1920s theme park land. Join us for the open house exhibit to see our creations and sneak inside our immersive speakeasy!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapman.edu
Black Community Homecoming Event
Chapman Black community Homecoming Game Pre-Party! Students/faculty/staff/alumni/parents/community are invited to participate.
chapman.edu
Fernando Meirelles: The Jazz Director
Fernando Meirelles (director of City of God, The Constant Gardener, and The Two Popes) joined Dodge College for a screening of his film City of God and a Q&A with students. “I never really thought about making films. I wanted to be an architect, clearly something went wrong there!”. Meirelles...
chapman.edu
Meet New Faculty Member: Dr. Zack Maupin
With an increase in the need and support of mental health services in public school districts, Dr. Zack Maupin brings a wide-range of knowledge to support Attallah College’s graduate programs in School Counseling and School Psychology. Meet Dr. Zack Maupin. What is your educational background?. I received my undergraduate...
chapman.edu
Titus Techera Lecture: “Mythology, Heroism & Progress”
Titus Techera will be delivering a talk about The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) and Blade Runner (1982) entitled, “Mythology, Heroism & Progress.” Titus Techera is the Executive Director of the American Cinema Foundation and a cultural critic and contributor to Modern Age, Law & Liberty, and the Acton Institute Powerblog. He studied political science and the liberal arts in Europe and is a scholar of classical political philosophy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapman.edu
Professor Receives State PT Association’s Highest Honor
Chapman University physical therapy Professor Alison McKenzie was recently awarded the California Physical Therapy Association’s highest honor. McKenzie was given the CPTA’s Royce P. Noland Award of Merit at the organization’s annual conference in Anaheim on Sept. 24. The award “celebrates and acknowledges exceptional achievement and service by an individual to the profession of physical therapy” and has been awarded just 19 times since it was established in 1986, according to Emmanuel John, chair of Chapman’s Department of Physical Therapy.
chapman.edu
Liberating Mindfulness
How can self-help practice bring about true individual happiness or societal happiness when so many problems stem from racist, misogynist, heteronormative, and classist policies and structures?. This is just one of the hard questions Dean Gail Stearns, Associate Professor of Religious and Peace Studies in Wilkinson College tackles in her...
chapman.edu
Undecided? New Exploratory Majors Program Helps Undeclared Students Find Their Way
What does it mean to enter college without knowing what your major will be?. For incoming students, having an “undeclared” – or better yet, “exploratory” – major offers a wealth of possibilities. Whether a student can’t decide between two or three disciplines – biology or biochemistry, English or film – or they really have no idea what they want to pursue, the opportunity to try on different majors means they can find the perfect fit before making a commitment.
chapman.edu
Kate Robinson's internship experience with the Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona campaign
My name is Kate Robinson, and I am an incoming junior at Chapman University majoring in Strategic & Corporate Communication and double minoring in broadcast journalism and history. This summer, I went home to Arizona to intern for Kari Lake, a former newscaster who left her job to run for governor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapman.edu
Two Professors Get Diversity and Inclusion Grant
Two Chapman University professors will work across their colleges to make the campus more inclusive using a newly awarded grant. Amy Moors, assistant professor of psychology, and Jeremy Hsu, assistant professor of biology, received a grant from the American Psychological Foundation’s EnVISION Racial Equity campaign. The campaign supports work dedicated to understanding and opposing racism.
chapman.edu
Issues With Turnitin Grading Tools (Resolved)
Some users may be unable to access Turnitin’s grading tools when attempting to access QuickMarks. Turnitin is currently investigating this as a priority and will provide an update soon. Update: Turnitin has resolved the issue. Some Canvas Users Are Getting Load Time Errors (Resolved) Some users are experiencing slow...
Comments / 0