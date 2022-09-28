Read full article on original website
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
The Verge
Ted Lasso helped me crush the competition in FIFA 23
There are a lot of reasons to be interested in FIFA 23. The latest soccer game from EA includes big features like the unfortunately belated addition of women’s pro leagues from France and England, alongside the return of Italian giants Juventus and general improvements to gameplay and visuals. More importantly, there’s also the nostalgia factor. The FIFA games have been around since the ’90s, and this will be the last entry with the FIFA branding. Starting in 2023, EA is calling its soccer games EA Sports FC. For me, though, my interest in FIFA 23 was something much more basic: I could play as Ted Lasso.
MLS・
Liverpool v Brighton, Crystal Palace v Chelsea: clockwatch – live!
Join Barry Glendenning for goal updates and key match action from the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League and beyond
Report: Ruben Neves Rejected Liverpool & Manchester United This Summer
Portuguese midfielder, Ruben Neves, rejected attempts from both Liverpool and Manchester United to sign him from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to a report.
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL
An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side. Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside...
BREAKING: Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Medical Rumours Confirmed
The rumours suggesting Christopher Nkunku had completed a Chelsea medical this past summer have been confirmed.
Former Manchester City Striker Paul Dickov Predicts More From Erling Haaland
Describing Erling Haaland as "in-form" would be somewhat of an understatement. With 14 goals in all competitions for Manchester City, the 22-year-old is well on his way to breaking even more records than he has done so already.
Soccer-Pressure mounts on Nagelsmann with Bayern Munich in a rut
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's four-game winless run -- their longest in the Bundesliga in 20 years -- has soured the mood among club bosses and piled pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann to quickly turn things around.
Report: Real Madrid To Make A Move For Joao Cancelo Next Summer
The Champions of Europe Real Madrid have identified Joao Cancelo as a target after this season.
Hamilton called to F1 stewards for potential jewelry breach
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was summoned to appear before the stewards for a potential jewelry breach ahead of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix
Report: Manchester United Still Want Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong was part of the longest saga in possibly football history, and it still may not be over, with Manchester United still hoping for the player.
Report: Price Revealed Liverpool Believe They Can Sign Jude Bellingham For
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is strongly rumoured to be a transfer target for both Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Conte unconcerned about Tottenham contract running out at end of season
Antonio Conte has suggested the length of his contract at Tottenham is not relevant to how long he will stay as he dismissed links to Juventus as “disrespectful” and sought to focus on Saturday’s derby at Arsenal. The manager has been touted by the Italian media to...
BBC
Is stopping Haaland United's aim?
The latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. With just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
BBC
'We're not playing Haaland - we're playing Man City' - Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Summer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.
BBC
EFL clubs still receive cut of gamblers' losses as part of now-discontinued scheme
English Football League clubs are still receiving a direct cut of gamblers' losses as part of a now discontinued scheme with their betting partner. Since 2013, clubs have received a share of those losses if a customer signed up to Sky Bet via the club's website. The EFL says the...
Worcester players left in limbo on their futures after confusion over contracts
Worcester Warriors players have been left in limbo after receiving conflicting information over whether they can leave the stricken club immediately. After the government put the club into administration, the expectation was that the players were free to leave, but the Rugby Players’ Association has informed the squad they are still under contract.
'My Parents Inspired Me' - Gabriel Slonina On His Footballing Journey So Far
New Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has spoken about his early life, family and the pride of signing for Chelsea.
