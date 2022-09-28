ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City council member accuses colleague of assault

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Daly City council member claims she was physically assaulted by another council member before Monday night’s meeting inside city hall.  Council member Juslyn Manalo said Council member Pam DiGiovannie slammed a door on her. Manalo went to the hospital to be evaluated. She was tearful, explaining in a meeting […]
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community

ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Street Closures Up for Debate in San Francisco

A battle over ballot measures is heating up in San Francisco. The issue at hand is whether to restore access to cars on the Great Highway and JFK to pre-pandemic conditions, or to keep in place closures that have become recreation havens to some. On the one hand, Prop J...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do

John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon

A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
SAN RAMON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Teachers Raise Security Concerns Following School Shooting

The shooting on the King Estates Campus this week is raising security concerns among teachers all over the Oakland Unified School District. “We need to come together as a community in Oakland to end the gun violence, and make sure that our schools are the safe havens that our students deserve,” said Oakland Teachers Union President Keith Brown.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Survivors list 100s of abusers linked to S.F. Catholic church

A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

