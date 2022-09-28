Read full article on original website
Resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain sparks debate about treatment of ‘maids’ in Singapore
A resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain on a trip to Singapore has sparked a debate on social media about the treatment of foreign domestic workers.The footage, which has gone viral on Twitter, was first released in 2018 during an episode of the late celebrity chef’s food and travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In the clip, Bourdain could be seen eating with three locals in Singapore and talking about how many people in the country have maids.“Everybody’s got a maid, looking after their child at home,” one woman said. “So maids are kind of like the opiate of the...
'Stop Busting My Balls!' Asia Argento's Final Text To Anthony Bourdain Hours Before He Committed Suicide Exposed
The last correspondence a heartbroken Anthony Bourdain shared with his ex-girlfriend Asia Argento has been revealed. Hours after she allegedly fired off an angry response to the famous TV chef, he took his own life in a French hotel room, RadarOnline.com has learned. Argento had already broken up with the Parts Unknown star over his alleged "possessiveness" when the fiery text exchange went down in 2018. For the first time, fans are getting an inside look at Bourdain's final hours before he shocked the world and hanged himself.Argento told Bourdain to "stop busting my balls" when he confronted her about...
Anthony Bourdain final texts before death revealed: ‘I hate being famous’
Anthony Bourdain struggled with fame and heartbreak in the days leading up to his death by suicide, a new book reveals. In an unauthorized biography titled “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” journalist Charles Leerhsen includes text messages sent by the late celebrity chef in his final days that give insight into his mindset. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who had become one of his close confidants, per an excerpt published by the New York Times. “I am lonely and living in constant...
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
‘A Line Has Been Drawn’: Prince Harry Refusing To Scrap $20 Million Memoir, Moving Forward Despite King Charles III’s Wishes
Prince Harry has made it clear to the family that he will not cancel his upcoming tell-all book but rather will be updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “The book is the key to...
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Incredible moment cancer victim pulls final joke on mourners at her own funeral with amazing plane banner stunt
THIS is the incredible moment a cancer victim pulls her final joke on mourners at her own funeral with an amazing plane banner stunt. Michelle Neumann, 63, was said to have had a "wicked" sense of humour, and stunned family and friends as she had the last laugh while they grieved.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry 'Insisting' $20 Million Memoir Be Released In November As He Scrambles To Write New Chapters After Queen's Death
Prince Harry is adamant that his highly-anticipated memoir will be released in November despite Queen Elizabeth's death — even if that means he's adding to his workload by adding new chapters, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. Article continues below advertisement. "I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his...
'Mysterious Device': Royal Fans Believe Meghan Markle Wore A Microphone While Mourning Queen Elizabeth
Royal fans and critics alike believe Meghan Markle may have secretly worn a microphone while greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Saturday, as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan comforted visitors grieving the recent death of Queen Elizabeth, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a...
Camilla isn’t the woman who almost destroyed the monarchy – she’s the one helping to save it
WHEN the history of the 21st Century is written and we look back on events with the dispassionate gaze of hindsight, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will be remembered for one big thing. The King’s wife, though a person of past controversy, will, in my view, be judged not as the...
Princess Anne Opens Up About Queen Elizabeth’s Final 24 Hours
72-year-old Princess Anne is opening up about the final moments she had with her mother Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Now, her oldest son, Charles has been crowned the King. Princess Anne shared, “I was fortunate to share the last...
Researchers Discover Skeleton At Polish Cemetery That's Straight Out Of A Horror Film
“Such a discovery, especially here in Poland, is astonishing, especially now — centuries later. Pure astonishment,” said the research team's leader.
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
