Read full article on original website
Related
Butter boards: Is the surprisingly beautiful viral food trend the next charcuterie board?
TikTok has moved onto its newest food craze of the season as butter boards become the ubiquitous new trend on the social media platform.The concept is simple, with butter boards essentially replacing the idea of a charcuterie board but with butter, according to Justine Doiron, a recipe developer who goes by @justine_snacks on the app, and whose video recipe of the concept sparked the viral trend.According to Doiron, who acknowledged that butter boards were first created by chef Joshua McFadden in his book Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables, she wants to “make them the next charcuterie”.“Have you...
marthastewart.com
Le Creuset's Mini Apple Tart Dish Set Is Free With $250 Purchase—Shop It and More of the Brand's Fall Kitchen Necessities Here
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fall is officially here and so is cozier cooking and baking. While soups, stews, and casseroles define the season's dinner menu, there is one thing in particular we all have on our minds during this season: apple desserts. Now you can make the treat even more fun and festive with Le Creuset's mini apple tart dishes. With a charming apple shape, the petite baking molds come in a set of two (one red and one green) and are ideal for a variety of fall food needs, from serving dips and spreads to baking individual desserts, gratins, and casseroles. Best of all, the scratch- and stain-resistant dishes are free right now with a $250 purchase when you use code 'Autumn' at checkout.
Easy Candied Walnuts Recipe
Candied nuts might seem like a sweet that belongs more to your grandparents' generation than to your own, but take a bite or two of these sweet and salty nuts and you'll see at once that grandma and grandpa were onto something. And that something — which is a delightful candied walnut, to be clear — can be made with just three simple ingredients thanks to this recipe from Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating. What's more, while these candied walnuts are ideal for enjoyment during the chilly fall evenings or as a treat around the holidays, they're pretty great any time of year, and any time of day, for that matter. Brookes says, "They're great enjoyed as a snack or after dinner treat."
Le Creuset’s Bread Oven Is Now Available in Gorgeous New Colors (Just in Time for Fall Baking!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s one undeniable fact about fall: It is meant for baking. Now, in your household, that may look like salty, sticky pecan pie, or decadent and complex olive oil cake, or matcha pumpkin spice cookies, or maybe just some good ol’ crusty, steam-filled bread. After all, there’s nothing better then breaking into a boule and having a cloud of flour grace the air as you munch on the chewy, springy inside and crunch on the salty, golden outside — pure heaven! And, might I add, it’s the perfect way to combat the cold weather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm a professional baker. I tried chocolate-chip cookies from Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway to find the best.
I tried chocolate-chip cookies from the bakery section of Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and Costco. As a pro baker, I had high expectations — but Safeway and Walmart didn't impress me much. Costco's cookies were soft and not too sweet with lots of chocolate chunks.
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe
How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
Want Apple Goodness? Recipes Shared by My Mom, Get Ready For Fall Flavors!
Even though I've been begrudgingly fighting the idea that summer is over and fall is here. Can't help but be excited for the fall colors, fashion, smells and especially the flavors. Nothing says fall quite like baking with apples picked from the orchard or in this particular case, given by a friend at work from her dad's apple tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are Five Ways to Slow the Ripening Process and Banish Brown Bananas
You meant well when you tossed that bunch of bright yellow bananas into your shopping cart. Alas, there were no green ones available, so you grabbed what was there. But you already knew: Waking up to a brown(ing) bunch on the counter was inevitable. Bananas on borrowed time! It's true, keeping bananas fresh is no easy task.
Reese’s Newest Big Cup Will Be Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs Cereal
When it comes to the classic taste of smooth peanut butter and creamy chocolate, no one does it better than Reese’s. Whether it’s the sweet and salty combination of Reese’s big cup with potato chips or “S’meeses” — a peanut butter-infused twist on a s’more — Reese’s consistently finds ways to keep its fan base excited for whatever new creation it has up its sleeve. And even after years of raising the bar, its latest creation may be its best one yet.
NOLA.com
Fresh-baked bread and proper bagels: Here are the latest updates on the local baking scene
Over the past few months, several new bakeries have popped up around the city, and others are forging ahead with longstanding traditions. Through it all, one thing remains the same: the comforting aroma of fresh baked goods. Here's some of the latest on the local baking scene. BY IAN MCNULTY...
msn.com
You’ll Win The Christmas Cookie Exchange With Italian Lemon Cookies
Italian lemon cookies—AKA tarallucci al limone or taralli al limone—are a traditional southern Italian treat. Originally served at weddings (to symbolize tying the knot), they’re now commonly found at holiday gatherings for Easter or Christmas. A soft but sturdy dough is flavored with lemon juice and zest, then rolled into a knot. After baking, it gets dipped in a lemon-y glaze and finished with more zest. Set them out on platter of Italian cookies like pignoli cookies and chocolate amaretti cookies.
I tried 6 different brands of syrup, and it's totally worth paying a little extra for the big names
I tried Mrs. Butterworth's, Kroger, Market Pantry, Pearl Milling Company, Hungry Jack, and Log Cabin to see which brand of pancake syrup is best.
Homemade sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles
Homemade sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles/Gin Lee. This recipe makes about three and a half dozen cookies, depending on the size of your cookie cutters. Once they're baked and allowed to cool, you can add decorative frosting on them. They're yummy either way. This is the same recipe that I make Halloween shaped cookies from and instead of using the rainbow sprinkles, I use Halloween sprinkles.
thepioneerwoman.com
Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk pie is one of the easiest, most irresistible pie recipes to make for Thanksgiving. Par-bake a perfect pie crust, then whisk together a simple filling of butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and buttermilk (in just one bowl). The pie bakes into a luscious, custard-like filling, with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar on top. It's a classic Southern dessert that deserves a place on any Thanksgiving menu!
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
12tomatoes.com
Pumpkin Soup with Tortellini
When you’re looking for something comforting and warm there’s nothing like soup to make you feel cozy and satisfied. For these reasons this pumpkin soup with tortellini recipe is a wonderful and hearty way to enjoy a bowl of soup. And, since we’re using canned pumpkin here the preparation for this soup is incredibly easy. If there’s one thing I enjoy more than a tasty meal it’s a tasty meal that doesn’t take much effort to prepare.
Total Food Service
New York City, NY
372
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT
Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.https://totalfood.com/
Comments / 0