MedicalXpress
No difference between spinal versus general anesthesia in patients having hip fracture surgery, finds study
There are no differences in the safety or effectiveness of the two most common types of anesthetic (spinal versus general anesthesia) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to the findings of a new study led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with University of Warwick researchers. The findings, published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, analyzed previously published data on nearly 4,000 hip fracture patients.
beckersspine.com
MIS, value-based care and more: Trends spine surgeons should follow
From evolving surgical techniques to developments in healthcare pay, four spine surgeons shared trends they advise their peers to keep an eye on. Ask Spine Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to spine surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting spine care. Editor's note:...
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
Healthline
Constipation is Common After Gastric Sleeve Surgery. Here's What You Need to Know.
Constipation is a very common side effect of gastric sleeve surgery. During a gastric sleeve procedure, surgeons remove around. of your stomach. This drastic change in the anatomy of your stomach causes a number of changes, such as decreased hunger and increased fullness. It can also cause unwanted side effects, such as constipation, diarrhea, and nausea.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
verywellhealth.com
Shoulder Pain: Types, Diagnosis and Treatments
Your shoulder is one of the most flexible joints in your body. The shoulder joint is made up of three bones, 17 muscles, and several tendons and ligaments. You're using your shoulders nearly nonstop throughout the day for everything from reaching for a plate from a high cabinet to carrying groceries to typing a text message.
MedicalXpress
Neurology: Early treatment is half the battle
Neurological diseases often begin with an inflammatory process and the degradation of the myelin layer, which surrounds the nerve fibers (axons) like a protective insulating layer. This is usually followed by damage to the nerve fibers (axonal neurodegeneration). The clock is now ticking: while the inflammatory process is still easily treatable in the early stages of neurological conditions, the relevant therapies are often no longer effective enough in the later stages.
Healthline
Do You Need to Worry When Your Baby Has an Ear Infection?
Tiny fingers. Tiny toes. Tiny ears. Everything about your little bundle of joy is, well, little. Unfortunately, their tiny ears can experience frequent infections. While ear infections are fairly common in young children, they can become serious. If you’re wondering when you should be concerned about ear infections, the common...
MedicalXpress
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon
Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
Healthline
What to Know About Liver Elastography
Liver elastography is a type of imaging test that can help determine the stiffness of your liver. Healthcare professionals mainly use it to diagnose liver disease, such as cirrhosis. They can also use the procedure to monitor the severity of an existing disease or to see how previous treatments have worked.
Healthline
Diabetic Dermopathy: What to Know
Diabetic dermopathy is a fairly common skin problem for people living with diabetes. The condition doesn’t occur in everyone with diabetes. However, it’s estimated that up to 50 percent of people living with the disease will develop some form of dermatosis, such as diabetic dermopathy. The condition causes...
Healthline
Arterial Anastomosis: Definitions, Types, Uses, and More
Arterial anastomosis is the clinical term for connecting or reconnecting arteries to improve circulation. You might undergo anastomosis for several reasons, including recovery from an injury or to treat a blocked coronary artery. Arterial anastomosis is one type of anastomosis. It can be done in different ways, depending on your...
Healthline
Your Guide to Cognitive Rehabilitation
Many medical problems, such as traumatic brain injuries, stroke, dementia, and even cancer, can affect the brain and make it difficult for someone to think or process information. Cognitive rehabilitation therapy refers to a group of treatments that help improve a person’s ability to think after a brain injury or...
aarp.org
5 Signs of Dehydration
As our bodies age, our sense of thirst may not be as obvious as it once was. Here are five signs of dehydration to watch for in yourself and loved ones.
Kiora Pharma is Starting Human Trials of a Novel Treatment That Could Restore Vision In Patients With Inherited Blindness
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. KPRX, a pharmaceutical company specializing in treating eye diseases, is moving its drug candidate KIO-301 into a Phase 1b study in the third quarter of this year. The treatment could offer patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rare and incurable disease that causes progressive blindness, the chance...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Healthline
How Taking Tylenol During Pregnancy May Affect Child's Attention, Sleep
Researchers say a child whose mother took acetaminophen while pregnant may have a higher risk of sleep difficulties and attention issues. Researchers say their study is important because acetaminophen, sold under the brand name Tylenol, is a common medication prescribed during pregnancy. Experts, however, said there are times when a...
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
