ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida

The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Poinciana, FL
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Behind the scenes at FOX 35

LAKE MARY, Fla. - When something as powerful and as dangerous as a hurricane threatens Central Florida, it's "all hands on deck" at FOX 35. When we say "Depend on FOX 35" for your storm coverage, that means we are committed to bringing you all the latest developments to keep you safe.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Tolls#Central Florida#Hurricanes#Suspensions#Pinellas Bayway#I 4 Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NAPLES, FL
westorlandonews.com

Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation

With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy