fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida sandhill cranes stand their ground against Hurricane Ian's fury in viral video
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - These sandhill cranes weren't going to let Hurricane Ian intimidate them and stood tough against the storm's powerful winds in Florida. Casey Clifton posted video to Twitter on Thursday of the birds in Lakewood Ranch nearly being blown away as Ian tore through the state. "Sandhill...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
WESH
How to check if flooding from Ian is impacting a road on your route in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you need to travel but are unsure of how flooding from Hurricane Ian will impact your route, there's a website that can help you plan. Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic and road conditions map can help. People should stay off the roads unless they must...
fox35orlando.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises as Florida begins recovery from catastrophic storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After traveling Thursday to Southwest Florida to get a glimpse of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis described the impact on Lee County’s Sanibel Island as "destruction," with people who didn’t evacuate being rescued by air and part of a causeway to the mainland knocked out.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
fox35orlando.com
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
fox35orlando.com
Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters: 'Pets are family. Period'
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains. "Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners. ◀︎ ▶︎...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida with storm surge, winds and flooding | See damage
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Wednesday evening, the storm has weakened to a Cat....
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Behind the scenes at FOX 35
LAKE MARY, Fla. - When something as powerful and as dangerous as a hurricane threatens Central Florida, it's "all hands on deck" at FOX 35. When we say "Depend on FOX 35" for your storm coverage, that means we are committed to bringing you all the latest developments to keep you safe.
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian floods Central Florida: Parks, streets, homes, neighborhoods drenched
ORLANDO, Fla. - Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian – now a tropical storm – flooded roadways, stranded vehicles, and knocked out power to thousands in Central Florida. Much of Central Florida remain under flash flood warnings, which means imminent flooding. Officials...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian maintains intensity after landfall in Florida as Category 4 storm
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian made landfall off the southwestern coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane – making it the fourth most powerful hurricane to hit the state. The storm made landfall at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa with sustained maximum winds...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
click orlando
VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Hurricane Ian: Curfews to take effect in some Central Florida counties
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in some Central Florida counties will be under a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday over safety concerns from Hurricane Ian. A curfew has been enacted in the city of Kissimmee from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday because of major flooding in the city.
westorlandonews.com
Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation
With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
WESH
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
