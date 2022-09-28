ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game

The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game

The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Baseball Takes On Gonzaga Saturday In Bend

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball will take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs Saturday in a fall exhibition game at Vince Genna Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT. To purchase tickets visit here. The Beavers are set to play a second fall exhibition game on Saturday, Oct....
CORVALLIS, OR
saltlakemagazine.com

Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?

During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
UTAH STATE
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Show horses hit the Heber Valley

Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot

Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Two Utah cities rank in the top 20 for most improved job outlook

(The Center Square) - West Valley City and Salt Lake City rank in the top 20 of WalletHub's latest list of cities where unemployment is improving the most. The Wednesday report shows West Valley City's unemployment rate for August was 2.10%. The figure is 2.2% less than July and 29.76% less than August 2021. The city's unemployment rate has dropped 61.30% since August 2020 and is 18.3% lower than in August 2019. The city ranked 11th in the report.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

New Utah startup lets you return purchases from home

Salt Lake City — An early-stage startup born in the heart of Utah’s Silicon Slopes, Oops offers doorstep return pickups for in-store and online purchases across the Wasatch Range. Founded by Jonathan Crawley and Joseph Hatch, Oops raised a $5 million seed round led by Peterson Partners, with...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

