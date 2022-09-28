Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys soccer: Sept. 27
Lake City won its second game in as many days with a 3-0 shutout of Stewartville. Uriser Baltazar Gonzalez scored all three goals for the Tigers to record a hat trick. Thomas Brand assisted on the first two goals and Alex Oliver had the assist on the third goal.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls soccer ends game in a tie
Red Wing needed overtime to break a tie with Waseca on Monday. Neither team scored after regulation and the game ended in a 2-2 tie. Each team scored a goal in the first and second half. Kayla Radtke and Sophia Rahn each had a goal for the Wingers. Sammi Chandler and Lillie Sonju recorded assists. Goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made 10 saves.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls tennis earn win in Lake City
The Red Wing girls tennis team got good performances from its singles players as the Wingers defeated Lake City 6-1 on Monday. The Wingers swept singles play and took two of three in doubles action. Hannah Kosek got the sweep in her No. 1 singles match, beating Emily Mehrkens 6-0,...
fox9.com
PJ Fleck, Gophers want fans to 'Stripe Out' Huntington Bank Stadium against Purdue
MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck has been consistent with many things in his five-plus seasons as the University of Minnesota football coach, but one message might be above all others: Block out the external noise, the internal message has to be way louder. That message will be put to the test...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Twins excited for 'cleaner' refresh of uniforms, more
MINNEAPOLIS -- This week will mark the last time Twins fans will be able to take in baseball games at Target Field in 2022, and by the time they return next April, things will look different -- both around the ballpark and on the field. This fall and winter, the...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
William Shelstad
William Joseph Shelstad, 80, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Red Wing Campus. He was born on January 25, 1942, in Red Wing to Joyce and Estella (Gombert) Shelstad. He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1960. He served in the US Army from 1964 to 1966 during the Vietnam War. On December 23, 1970, he married Anne Mollenhauer. They lived in Goodhue where he worked for the Goodhue School from 1970 to 1981 as a custodian and a bus driver and in 1981, he and Anne purchased Deloris’ Lounge in Goodhue. They later divorced. He then worked for the Goodhue County Government Center as a custodian until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Goodhue and the Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post #54 in Red Wing. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, shooting pool and bowling, but most of all, attending his grandchildren’s activities.
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner last month. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until 18...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
boreal.org
Hurricane Ian’s devastation touches Minnesota
Photo: Volunteer Rick Graft describes the upcoming American Red Cross Minneapolis mission to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News. Minnesota is more than a thousand miles from Florida, where Hurricane Ian is lashing the Gulf Coast today with torrential rains and damaging winds.
KEYC
Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield
An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m. Driving the Pontiac and killed in the crash...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
Motorcyclist injured in Rochester Crash ID’D
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Rochester motorcyclist hurt in a collision at a rural Rochester intersection over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the medical condition of 43-year-old Noah Bussmann is unknown as of Tuesday morning. The initial crash report indicates he...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
Comments / 0