William Joseph Shelstad, 80, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Red Wing Campus. He was born on January 25, 1942, in Red Wing to Joyce and Estella (Gombert) Shelstad. He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1960. He served in the US Army from 1964 to 1966 during the Vietnam War. On December 23, 1970, he married Anne Mollenhauer. They lived in Goodhue where he worked for the Goodhue School from 1970 to 1981 as a custodian and a bus driver and in 1981, he and Anne purchased Deloris’ Lounge in Goodhue. They later divorced. He then worked for the Goodhue County Government Center as a custodian until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Goodhue and the Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post #54 in Red Wing. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, shooting pool and bowling, but most of all, attending his grandchildren’s activities.

