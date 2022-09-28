ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Paul Finebaum Has A Stern Warning For 1 SEC Coach

One SEC head football coach could be coaching his last game or two over the next two weeks. According to Paul Finebaum, that head coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. There have been multiple reports suggesting Auburn will soon move on from Harsin. It could have happened as soon as last weekend. However, Harsin's Tigers narrowly escaped with an overtime win vs. Missouri.
Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS. Record: Kansas (4-0), Iowa State (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
No. 13 Oregon, Stanford have an unpredictable history

So much has changed for Stanford and No. 13 Oregon since the 2018 season, but the memories are still vivid for Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson. Williamson made his college debut against the Ducks and he admittedly got knocked around a lot. But in the end, Stanford emerged with a 38-31 overtime victory at Autzen Stadium.
North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: North Carolina (3-1), Virginia Tech (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. North Carolina vs Virginia Tech Game...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. At least one man was confirmed dead in Florida, while three other people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck the island Tuesday.
Florida schools, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approached. Florida moved its game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida did the same with its game against SMU. South Florida relocated its Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to Boca Raton. Although South Carolina is a safer distance from the major storm, the Gamecocks didn’t want to wait to make a decision regarding their game against South Carolina State. Those schools will now play Thursday night, two days earlier than previously scheduled and at least a day before Ian reaches the area. Stetson canceled its home game against San Diego scheduled for Saturday in the Pioneer Football League.
Joel Klatt predicts next coaching destination for Deion Sanders

While on The Next Round Live show, FOX College Football analyst Joel Klatt discussed where Deion Sanders should coach next. On Monday afternoon, Klatt provided more context into where Sanders or more prominently “Coach Prime” should be headed. Coach Prime has been making his rounds in the HBCU...
Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Oregon (3-1), Stanford (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Oregon vs Stanford Game Preview. Why Stanford Will Win. It...
