abc57.com
9-year-old rescued from grain wagon
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. -- A 9-year-old was rescued after he became trapped by a grain wagon Tuesday evening, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. The first deputies who arrived on scene used past grain bin rescue training to stabilize the child using metal sheets. Medaryville Fire arrived just after...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
wkvi.com
Knox Man Arrested on Several Charges while on School Property
A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, September 28 on several charges following an investigation into a call about a suspicious person. Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith said the Knox City Police Department received information abut a suspicious man pushing a child in a stroller while walking in front of traffic on Culver Road. The man then walked toward the rear of the Starke County Public Library – Henry F. Schricker Branch.
abc57.com
One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Indian Ridge Boulevard near Home Depot around 7:30 a.m., according to officials on-scene. One person was injured in the crash and has been taken from the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Sections of Indian Ridge Road are currently blocked off...
22 WSBT
Fire destroys LaPorte County home
A LaPorte home was destroyed by fire today. Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a structure fully engulfed in flames before 12 p.m. to 302 W. 250 South just west of U.S. 35 near Kingsbury. Shirley Pontius said she and her husband, Barry, were inside their home not knowing...
Joliet Shooting: Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
Woman, 55, killed in crash with carjackers fleeing Chicago police
CHICAGO — A woman is dead and four suspects are in custody after a carjacking spree ended with a police chase and crash. According to police, four offenders exited a stolen pickup truck and committed an armed carjacking on a 65-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Claremont around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police said […]
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd
The badly mangled vehicles involved were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage after the incident.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Dirt Bike Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on a dirt bike. Chase Moss, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Resisting Law Enforcement and other counts. According to court documents, Moss fled at high speeds Tuesday afternoon from an...
NBC Chicago
Indiana Toll Road Closed in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire Near Lake Station
Drivers on the Indiana Toll Road are being asked to seek an alternate route after a semi fire Friday night led authorities to shut down the interstate in both directions. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police tweeted pictures of the fire, showing clouds of smoke and at least one semi engulfed in flames. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 19 mile marker, which is near Lake Station, the sergeant tweeted.
963xke.com
Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘He Was Acting Up’: 3-Year-Old Dies After Reportedly Being Abducted Then Pushed Into Lake Michigan By His Aunt Days After His Father Announced He Needs Heart Transplant
An Illinois pathologist has announced the death of a Cook County toddler, who, according to family, was pushed off the Navy Pier into Lake Michigan by his mentally ill aunt after she reportedly abducted him. On Monday, Sept. 26, the Cook County Medical Examiner released the news that 3-year-old Josiah...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Scrap Burglary Case
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
fox32chicago.com
12-year-old among 3 charged with robbing Loop business at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy and two men have been charged in the armed robbery of a business Tuesday in the Loop. Geeshaun Wilson, 21, Jennell Moore, 23, and the boy were arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday roughly an hour after they allegedly held up a 26-year-old man who was working inside a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.
Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
Teen in critical condition after South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 19-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 1100 West 77th Street around 9:18 p.m. when he was shot in the back. The victim was taken...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
