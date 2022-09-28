Read full article on original website
Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed
Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you
Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
How to use the redesigned Task Manager in Windows 11's 2022 Update
Microsoft's Task Manager utility in Windows has long provided a powerful way to manage and control how system resources are used. Pressing CTRL+ALT+DELETE is almost as iconic as the Start menu - it's generally known as the way to forcibly close apps or processes that may have frozen through Task Manager, but it's been gathering cobwebs in recent years.
Insta360 Link review
While the Insta360 Link is one of the most expensive webcams currently on the market, the AI-controlled technology and build quality are excellent and well-implemented. And it sports true 4K image quality, which very few webcams feature, along with three mounts for a variety of positioning options. Pros. +. 4K,...
New Amazon Echo Dot with better audio might mean you don't need the bigger one
And check out the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids Edition purple dinosaur!. Love Amazon's spherical smart speakers? Then today's a good day for you all round (sorry). Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot 5th Gen, with improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time.
Windows 11 22H2 printer bug breaks key features for some users
Windows 11 22H2 is embroiled in a fresh bug controversy, with the big feature update causing trouble with printers. Microsoft updated its support document (opens in new tab) on known issues with 22H2 to explain more about a fresh bug which means that some printers are being forced back to their default settings (as Neowin (opens in new tab) flagged up).
Ubuntu is now available on AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) users get access to the popular Linux distro via virtual desktop. Ubuntu WorkSpaces on AWS, a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), is now generally available on the public cloud platform. This marks the first time that a virtual Linux OS desktop has been available on...
Nvidia explains what you need to know about RTX 4000 GPU power demands
No, you don’t need a new power supply – but make sure you have the requisite wattage of course. Nvidia has clarified the situation around its RTX 4000 graphics cards and their demands on the power supply front, after what Team Green described as an “uptick in questions” regarding compatibility with the incoming next-gen GPUs.
Microsoft Exchange Online is making some major access changes
Microsoft is set to phase out the use of Client Access Rules (CARs) in Exchange Online. CARs help users control access to their Exchange Online organization based on client properties or client access requests, using details such as their IP address (IPv4 and IPv6), authentication type, user property values, and the protocol, application, service, or the resource that they're using to connect.
Even the Windows logo isn't safe from malware
It appears that not even the iconic Windows logo is safe from malware (opens in new tab) anymore, as some cybercriminals managed to successfully hide malicious code inside it. Cybersecurity experts at Symantec claim to have spotted one such campaign using a process of hiding malicious code in otherwise harmless images, otherwise known as steganography.
Does Intel Raptor Lake have a secret weapon 34-core CPU?
Intel’s 13th-gen flagship tops out at 24-cores, but a 34-core processor has been spotted from the Raptor Lake family in an odd turn of events. That could prompt you to immediately speculate that Intel has some kind of monster processor hidden up its sleeve, ready to spring as a surprise on AMD (and the rest of us, for that matter), but this is not, in fact, the case.
Meaco MeacoFan 1056P review
The MeacoFan 1056P is a brilliant floor-standing fan that does an excellent job of keeping you cool. Its unique design means it can effectively move air around your room, and it's impressively quiet as well. It's expensive compared to some fans, but the performance it offers is well worth the price.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year
It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
Open source software hijacked by North Korean hackers
Infamous North Korean threat actor Lazarus Group has been observed engaging in a highly sophisticated, targeted malware attack that involves compromising popular open-source software and running spear phishing campaigns. As a result, it has managed to compromise “numerous” organizations in the media, defense and aerospace, as well as IT services...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
These bargain-bin tech stocks are tied to top-quality businesses.
WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you
WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
Criminals are registering millions of malware-spreading domains every month
Every month, cybercriminals register roughly 13 million domains to be used to host and distribute malware (opens in new tab), in phishing campaigns, or otherwise malicious activities. This is according to cybersecurity researchers at Akamai, which claims to have flagged some 79 million brand new, malicious domains in the first...
The world’s largest foldable screen could give Samsung some hints on its next Fold
Display specialist Viewsonic has pulled back the curtain on its huge LDS-135-151 foldable (but not rollable) LCD screen. Given its price, $85,000 in the US (opens in new tab) (around £78,000, AU$130,000), and its deliberate lack of cutting-edge AV features, its main target will be corporate events, presentations and exhibitions where large format displays are the norm.
Social media hacking: how to protect your account against intruders
No matter if you have been cautious when browsing the web and even downloaded a security software like a VPN to secure your connection, you are still at risk to be targeted from hackers' attacks. Social media hacking, for example, is on the rise. And, this is not just because...
