Personal Finance

thepennyhoarder.com

What Is a Required Minimum Distribution on Retirement Plans?

No matter how far or near you are to retirement, you probably know it’s important to save for your future. Something we don’t talk about as much is taking your money out when retirement finally arrives. You may already know you need to wait until a certain age...
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
travelawaits.com

A Financial Planner Shares 5 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Required Minimum Distributions

Required minimum distributions. These three words can strike consternation, concern, and apprehension in many folks. Minimum distributions, or RMDs for short, apply to retirement savings you hold in a 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), or tax-deductible individual retirement account (IRA) including SEP and SIMPLE ones. As the name states, RMDs are not optional. Because you contribute pre-tax dollars to these accounts, or for IRAs, get a tax break for contributions you make, at some point, the chickens come home to roost — the IRS will get its cut.
GOBankingRates

6 Best Investments If You Want To Retire Early

For decades, retirement has been thought of as something workers do once they turn 65. The Social Security Administration played a role in this, as it kept “full retirement age” at 65 for decades until it started inching higher to its current 67 for those born in 1960 or later. By those parameters, workers who retired in their 50s were generally considered early retirees.
investorjunkie.com

How to Retire at 50: Save Your Way to an Early Retirement

It doesn’t matter if you’re 25, 44, or 65; retirement has a way of sneaking up on you. If you want to retire before the traditional age of 65 to 70, you need to pay close attention to your finances and consider what you’ll need when your employment income stops. But for those who want to retire at 50, clear savings and investment goals are critical for sustaining your lifestyle.
GOBankingRates

Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

Many Americans fear they will outlive their retirement savings. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 66% of Americans are afraid of running out of money in retirement, making it their No. 1 fear related to entering this stage of life. The best way to assuage this fear is to be...
