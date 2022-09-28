Required minimum distributions. These three words can strike consternation, concern, and apprehension in many folks. Minimum distributions, or RMDs for short, apply to retirement savings you hold in a 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), or tax-deductible individual retirement account (IRA) including SEP and SIMPLE ones. As the name states, RMDs are not optional. Because you contribute pre-tax dollars to these accounts, or for IRAs, get a tax break for contributions you make, at some point, the chickens come home to roost — the IRS will get its cut.

