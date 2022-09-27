Read full article on original website
Donato Santeramo to Lead Middlebury Italian School
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Donato Santeramo has been named the next director of the Middlebury Italian School. He began his new position on September 1, succeeding Antonio Vitti, who had served as director of the program since 2006. Santeramo is currently a professor at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada....
Volleyball Sweeps Skidmore In Straight Sets
The Middlebury volleyball team manufactured big runs in each of its three sets, cruising to a 3-0 sweep over Skidmore in Pepin Gymnasium. Ahead 7-5 in the opening set, the Panthers scored eight of the following 12 points for a 15-9 advantage capped on a block by Lucy Ambach and Ava Tuccio.
