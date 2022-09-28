ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riders on LA Metro Trains and Buses No Longer Required to Mask

As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
Food for Thought: Santa Monica Brew Works’ Milkshake Beers Are ‘Udderly’ Good

Brewery teams up with Johnny Rockets to make a Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter. National Milkshake Month may be coming to a close, but that does not mean it’s time to stop drinking milkshakes or two new milkshake beers from Santa Monica Brew Works. Part of a collaboration with Johnny Rockets, the result is two uniquely-flavored beers that taste better than they have any right tasting.
