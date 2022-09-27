Read full article on original website
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as some Chicagoans remain stranded as airports close
Both airports in Orlando and Fort Myers stopped operations Wednesday morning.
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, resident flee to Chicago
More than 2.5 million people along the Gulf Coast have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approaches, and some of them have fled to Chicago to wait out the storm.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Hurricane Ian Draws Closer to Florida, With Some Residents Escaping to Illinois
Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba Tuesday, leaving the island nation without electricity, and is now taking aim at the Florida peninsula as a major storm with sustained winds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The hurricane, slowly churning toward the north, is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, and...
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines family grieves, asks for privacy after aunt allegedly pushed nephew into Lake Michigan
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The family of a 3-year-old old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by a relative is grieving. The Cook County medical examiner said the boy died Sunday morning after spending about a week in the hospital fighting for his life. Three-year-old Josiah Brown was with...
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
rejournals.com
“Northwest Indiana” is a buzz phrase itself. What’s the deal with the recent boom?
Location. Low cost. Labor. These are just a few of the pros that make Northwest Indiana a desirable place to do business. Somewhat of a hidden gem in past years, the market has recently become a highly demanded market for businesses to set up shop. Chicago Industrial Properties spoke with Northwest Indiana Forum President & CEO Heather Ennis to find out what’s behind the recent boom.
Signs of COVID vs. Flu: Chicago's Top Doctor Says Only One Way to Know the Difference
With temperatures steadily cooling down and the beginning of flu season quickly approaching, health experts are anticipating a rise in cases of both the flu and COVID-19. While flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are warning residents of the symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19 while encouraging vaccination for both.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
The Heartland Institute
PRESS RELEASE: Public Interest Groups Hire Counsel to Protect Endangered Right Whale from Offshore Virginia Wind Project
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL (September 27, 2022) – A coalition of public interest groups – The Heartland Institute, the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), and the American Coalition for Ocean Protection (ACOP) – announced today that they have hired counsel to explore a lawsuit protecting the right whale from Dominion Energy’s efforts to place an offshore wind (OSW) project directly in their habitat off the coast of Virginia.
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Package of fentanyl bound for Illinois discovered in Coahuila courier company
Torreón, Coahuila — A package containing approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills bound for the U.S. was intercepted inside a courier company. During a routine review of packages, canines of the National Guard picked up on the scent. During their physical review of the package, authorities located a black leather...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Driver runs away from wrong way crash on I-94 ramp on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A driver fled the scene of a wrong way crash on the Far South Side Tuesday evening. Illinois State Police say a car was traveling the wring way on the Stoney Island I-94 southbound ramp when it hit another car head on around 6:15 p.m. An adult driver...
CTA announces new safety, security measures days after man attacked on Red Line
CHICAGO — The CTA is announcing new security measures at all of its rail stations. The announcement comes just days after a man was violently attacked on the Red Line. The CTA has tried a number of things to get a handle on the violence on the train. On Sunday, a group of people approached […]
