Logan director James Mangold shares ‘salty’ post about Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Logan director James Mangold appeared to make a dig at the news Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Mangold’s Logan was billed as Jackman’s final appearance as the X-Men character when the film was released in 2017.

However, on Tuesday (27 September), it was revealed that the Australian actor would reprise the role alongside Ryan Reynolds in the third Deadpool film, which is set to be released in 2024.

Shortly after the announcement, Mangold, without reference to the news, simply shared a gif from Logan showing the character’s death.

Many X-Men fans, who had been left overjoyed by news of Jackman’s return, called the director out for his “salty” post – so much so that he was forced to explain he meant no ill will towards either Jackman or Reynolds.

The majority of responses pointed out that “anything is possible” now the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has introduced the Multiverse, a series of alternate worlds featuring characters, dead and alive.

“It seems you are not taking this news well,” one response read, while others joked that Wolverine getting impaled in Logan was “just a flesh wound”.

“Oh my gosh!” Mangold, who also directed 2013’s The Wolverine, wrote. “Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good!”

James Mangold was forced to clarify his stance on the news Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine (Twitter)

He continued: “LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!”

Mangold’s next film is the fifth Indiana Jones film, which stars Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.