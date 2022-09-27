The Roar Offshore powerboat races are scheduled to hit the waves of Fort Myers Beach Saturday, Oct. 8 with a preview parade downtown on Thursday, Oct. 6. Organizers Tim and Cyndee Hill say they are expecting 70 powerboats this year, two more than participated last year. Teams from around the country are expected to take part this. Last year’s event drew boats from as far away as Texas and Kansas.

