northfortmyersneighbor.com
Focus on the Family
When Beyond Entertainment decided last year to start a family film festival, it was with the idea of exposing a niche in the industry by focusing on and rewarding music, screenplays and short films of all genres that the entire family can enjoy. This past weekend, dozens of acting, directing...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Roar Offshore returns to Fort Myers Beach Oct. 6-8
The Roar Offshore powerboat races are scheduled to hit the waves of Fort Myers Beach Saturday, Oct. 8 with a preview parade downtown on Thursday, Oct. 6. Organizers Tim and Cyndee Hill say they are expecting 70 powerboats this year, two more than participated last year. Teams from around the country are expected to take part this. Last year’s event drew boats from as far away as Texas and Kansas.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Lee County opens Hurricane shelters
With mandatory evacuation orders issued for the barrier islands and other low-lying areas in Evacuation Zone A and Evacuation Zone B, Lee County will open a number of hurricane shelters at 9 a.m. today. People who live in mobile homes and manufactured homes are also part of the evacuation order.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Foundation for Lee County Public Schools receives over 4,300 nominations for Golden Apple awards
The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools has received over 4,300 nominations representing 1,600 educators in Lee County for the prestigious Golden Apple Teacher Recognition Awards. Teachers nominated will be announced this week and can then apply for the opportunity to go through the rigorous process to become a Golden Apple Teacher.
