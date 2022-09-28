Read full article on original website
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Multiple Brevard residents spotted catfish in their yards ahead of Hurricane Ian, with one resident counting more than 14.
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
What does Hurricane Ian look like right now as it moves toward Florida? See for yourself
What is Hurricane Ian doing now?
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, and millions lose power as storm crawls across state
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, bringing Category 4 storm weather that knocked out power for more than 1 million people.
Why Waffle House Closures Indicate a Code Red for Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
The Waffle House Index has long been a trusted indicator of storm severity in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Damage Rising In South Carolina; At Least 21 Die During Storm In Florida
One death has been confirmed as being caused by Ian and 20 more are unconfirmed, a Florida official said. S.C. Governor says "We're not out of the woods yet." Power outages are quickly climbing in South Carolina. Storm surge has washed over a road on Pawleys Island. You can track...
Ian forecast to be major hurricane, headed for Florida
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ian is headed for Cuba, then the Gulf of Mexico. “On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
What to expect from Hurricane Ian in 5 locations in Florida
Here's a list of key locations in Florida that will be impacted by Hurricane Ian -- and what CNN meteorologists expect to see as the storm moves through.
Death toll in Florida uncertain as Ian takes aim at Carolinas
Fort MYERS, Fla., Sept 29 (Reuters) - Emergency crews tried on Thursday to reach stranded Florida residents as a resurgent Hurricane Ian veered toward the Carolinas after cutting a path of destruction across Florida, leaving behind deadly floodwaters, downed power lines and widespread damage.
Hurricane Ian: Planes damaged in Florida as destructive storm makes way toward US
Strong winds have already wreaked havoc in south Florida before Hurricane Ian, now upgraded to a category 4 storm, even makes landfall on the coast.Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the US on Wednesday (28 September), bringing with it winds of up to 130 miles per hour. However, this FOX 35 Orlando footage shows the scene across the southern part of the state on Tuesday where possible tornados flipped aircraft at North Perry Airport in Hollywood. Florida's governor has warned 2.5 million residents to pay heed to the evacuation warnings and orders as the "life-threatening" storm hits. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersFlooding inundates Key West as Hurricane Ian strengthens to category 4 stormHurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Floridians are livestreaming Hurricane Ian on TikTok
Floridians are giving TikTok users a front-row seat to Hurricane Ian. Dozens of TikTok users in Florida used TikTok’s livestream feature on Wednesday to offer a window into their lives as the hurricane approached. Some showed beaches and struggled to speak above the howling winds, while others broadcast from their homes as trees whipped outside.
‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
Hurricane Ian washes out Central Florida high school games
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is impacting Central Florida in more ways than one this week as scores of games across multiple counties have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Ian is projected to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon and then move northeast ...
