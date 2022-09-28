ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Planes damaged in Florida as destructive storm makes way toward US

Strong winds have already wreaked havoc in south Florida before Hurricane Ian, now upgraded to a category 4 storm, even makes landfall on the coast.Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the US on Wednesday (28 September), bringing with it winds of up to 130 miles per hour. However, this FOX 35 Orlando footage shows the scene across the southern part of the state on Tuesday where possible tornados flipped aircraft at North Perry Airport in Hollywood. Florida's governor has warned 2.5 million residents to pay heed to the evacuation warnings and orders as the "life-threatening" storm hits. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersFlooding inundates Key West as Hurricane Ian strengthens to category 4 stormHurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Floridians are livestreaming Hurricane Ian on TikTok

Floridians are giving TikTok users a front-row seat to Hurricane Ian. Dozens of TikTok users in Florida used TikTok’s livestream feature on Wednesday to offer a window into their lives as the hurricane approached. Some showed beaches and struggled to speak above the howling winds, while others broadcast from their homes as trees whipped outside.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Catastrophic’ Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as One of the Most Powerful Hurricanes Ever

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian began inundating several cities on the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping some homes off their foundations as it simultaneously pounded Florida with 155 mph winds. Winds at that speed are the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, meteorologist Matthew Cappucci reported, and are expected to span at least 50 miles as Ian—the strongest storm of the season and one of the most powerful in history—wallops Florida.While the whipping winds are a serious threat, the National Hurricane Center says that “catastrophic” storm surge of 18 feet—enough to inundate some small homes completely—could also be deadly...
FLORIDA STATE

