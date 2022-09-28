Read full article on original website
Smokies monitoring weather conditions as Ian approaches
Staff at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is monitoring weather conditions to determine what measures may need to be taken as rainfall from Hurricane Ian is expected later this week according to a GSMNP spokesperson.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
weatherboy.com
Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
WEATHER 9-27,2022 Wear Layers
Start your day with a jacket over a short sleeve shirt. Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Which fish are best to catch when it gets cold in Tennessee?
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As fall commences, the temperatures drop and crowds of recreational anglers pack up their tackleboxes. However, fishery biologists with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say fall and winter are some of the best times to catch certain species of fish. TWRA biologists John Hammonds, Shaun Ramsey and Alan Beach told […]
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
Hiker Rescued After Suffering Injuries at Popular Tennessee Waterfall
A rescue team in Middle Tennessee assisted local EMS teams and park rangers after a hiker injured themselves at the base of Cummins Falls State Park. The hiker suffered a minor injury while visiting the popular waterfall. At the time, they could not walk out of the area, prompting park rangers to call for further assistance.
WEATHER 9-26,2022-Windy Start To the Work Week
Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Hendersonville fire crews are investigating deadly fire
A deadly house fire Wednesday afternoon in Hendersonville claimed the life of one of the homeowners. The fire department said they could not find a smoke alarm inside the home.
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
radio7media.com
Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 3 people seriously injured in collision on Highway 48 south of Clarksville
Update, 9:30 a.m.: Three people were seriously injured in the wreck. One was flown by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Two were transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Wojnarek told Clarksville Now. Update, 9:20 a.m.: The roadway is back open and traffic has returned to normal. Update,...
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
Crews battle house fire in West Nashville
The fire began around 3:30 a.m. off Mercomatic Court, which is near Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Tennessee may lose $68M as electric car sales climb
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee may need to find more money for roads as more people buy electric vehicles. Between electric and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as inflation, the state could lose nearly $500 million in gas taxes. A state commission predicts that 10% of vehicles will be electric by 2040. If that happens, the state […]
