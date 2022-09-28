ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weatherboy.com

Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center

According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
WJHL

Which fish are best to catch when it gets cold in Tennessee?

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As fall commences, the temperatures drop and crowds of recreational anglers pack up their tackleboxes. However, fishery biologists with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say fall and winter are some of the best times to catch certain species of fish. TWRA biologists John Hammonds, Shaun Ramsey and Alan Beach told […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee
Kicker 102.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
ARKANSAS STATE
rewind943.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 3 people seriously injured in collision on Highway 48 south of Clarksville

Update, 9:30 a.m.: Three people were seriously injured in the wreck. One was flown by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Two were transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Wojnarek told Clarksville Now. Update, 9:20 a.m.: The roadway is back open and traffic has returned to normal. Update,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee may lose $68M as electric car sales climb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee may need to find more money for roads as more people buy electric vehicles. Between electric and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as inflation, the state could lose nearly $500 million in gas taxes. A state commission predicts that 10% of vehicles will be electric by 2040. If that happens, the state […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy