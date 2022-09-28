Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancingThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Ramen in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Your guide to Ohio State homecoming weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2022 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements for the 110th Buckeye homecoming. Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend: Friday Night Festivities 5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot) 6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.) 9 p.m. FireworksIf you’re not able […]
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top public high schools (including 1 ranked best in Ohio)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, Indian Hill is ranked among the best public high schools in the nation, the best in the state of Ohio and it sits atop the ratings for Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best public high schools, which...
Fox 19
Ohio Board of Education member proposes resolution prohibiting LGBTQ+ students from Title IX protection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio Board of Education member proposed a resolution that would prohibit adding LGBTQ+ students to Ohio’s Title IX law after the U.S. Department of Education proposed to extend Title IX protections. State Board of Education Member Brendan Shea (District 5), proposed his resolution titled,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
New study claims Ohio is one of the hardest states to vote in
Ohio finished 41st in the 2022 Cost of Voting Index, a nonpartisan report that ranks states by voting access. Why it matters: Though these rankings don't necessarily correlate to voter turnout, they illustrate obstacles that may stand in voters' paths to the ballot box. Details: 10 categories were taken into...
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
'This is very biased, this is very harmful': TPS board looks at controversial Title IX bill
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's Board of Education is considering changes some have said would cause discrimination in schools, and now, more people are coming out against a proposal from the Ohio Board of Education that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsnet5
Richest 1% of Ohioans make almost as much as entire bottom half, analysis says
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Income inequality in Ohio has been growing for the past 50 years, with the 1% who make the highest wages getting 10% of the total take in 2018, according to a new analysis.
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
wosu.org
Pontifical College Josephinum seminary must address issues or lose accreditation
The Pontifical College Josephinum on Columbus’ north side is the Vatican’s only seminary in the U.S. But it could lose its two accreditations if it doesn’t address a series of problems. The issues stem from internal operations, recruitment and degree program language. The seminary offers undergraduate and...
What’s up with Quinn Ewers, Sam Wiglusz and other Ohio State football transfers thriving in new homes?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Quinn Ewers and Sam Wiglusz don’t have a ton in common in terms of their athletic journeys, but both can say they used the Ohio State football program to springboard them to current successes. Ewers was considered a once-in-a-generation prospect that the Buckeyes stole out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
The Plain Dealer, Ohio’s Largest Newspaper, Just Printed an “Overtly Transphobic” Ad
Sarcastic ad from "Citizens for Sanity" shocks and angers readers
Food banks in Northeast Ohio react to President Biden's goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden has set out the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by the year 2030. However, food banks in Northeast Ohio say they are looking for more immediate relief. The federal government has not made changes to the country's food policy agenda...
wksu.org
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
Comments / 0