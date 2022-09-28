ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Your guide to Ohio State homecoming weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Homecoming returns in 2022 with decades-old traditions as well as some new elements for the 110th Buckeye homecoming. Here’s what you need to know about homecoming weekend: Friday Night Festivities 5-8 p.m. Homecoming Festival (Northwest Stadium Lot) 6-8 p.m. Homecoming Parade (Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.) 9 p.m. FireworksIf you’re not able […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayanna Howard
Cleveland.com

Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohio State University#Public Universities#Business Education#Publics#Linus College#The College Of Nursing
newsnet5

Richest 1% of Ohioans make almost as much as entire bottom half, analysis says

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Income inequality in Ohio has been growing for the past 50 years, with the 1% who make the highest wages getting 10% of the total take in 2018, according to a new analysis.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy