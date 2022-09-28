ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss

The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines

SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Michael Lorenzen
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive

SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip

As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBA
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Athletics#The Los Angeles Angels
NBC Sports Chicago

Yankees ticket prices for potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR game

Aaron Judge has his sights set on the No. 62 and is becoming focused on delivering baseball history during the Yankees’ last home series of the 2022 MLB season this weekend. New York will have its full attention on the American League MVP frontrunner who needs one more home run to break Roger Maris' single-season record for most homers of 61.
BRONX, NY
Golf Digest

You will not hear a better Roger Maris story than the one Arnold Palmer used to tell

Sports fans have heard a LOT about Roger Maris lately, and rightly so. The former Yankees legend holds the American League home run record that current Yankees legend Aaron Judge tied on Wednesday night with Roger Maris Jr. in attendance. And he'll undoubtedly be watching—and dining—on Hal Steinbrenner's dime until his dad's record is broken.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bless You Boys

Tigers linked to three of MLB Pipelines top 50 international free agents

There are many ways to build up a farm system. While the Detroit Tigers have been largely using high picks in the draft to do so, the international free agency period is an equally important aspect where the teams with top farm systems seem to consistently take advantage. The Tigers have not been among them. In fact, we have to go back to Milwaukee Brewers shortstop, Willy Adames, for the last Tigers international free agent signing who really panned out in the major leagues.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

How Shanahan hilariously tried to avoid watch Rams win SB LVI

After a heartbreaking NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams to close out the 2021 season, Kyle Shanahan had zero interest in watching his NFC West rival and friend Sean McVay compete in, and eventually win, Super Bowl LVI. Shanahan sat down with 49ers play-by-play broadcaster Greg Papa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy