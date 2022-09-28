Read full article on original website
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
Marsh Could be Phillies' Next Breakout Bat
The Philadelphia Phillies held high expectations upon acquiring Brandon Marsh, and thus far, he's lived up to them.
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
Blue Jays Teammates Spoke to Guerrero After Base-Running Blunder
Schneider said Guerrero was receptive to their conversation, and the skipper emphasized the effort of Vlad's teammates in helping him understand.
What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yankees ticket prices for potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR game
Aaron Judge has his sights set on the No. 62 and is becoming focused on delivering baseball history during the Yankees’ last home series of the 2022 MLB season this weekend. New York will have its full attention on the American League MVP frontrunner who needs one more home run to break Roger Maris' single-season record for most homers of 61.
Rays a Glass! Tampa Bay Clinches Playoff Spot With 7-3 Win at Houston
Drew Rasmussen pitched well for seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Friday night, clinching a postseason berth for a record fourth-straight year. Here's the game story and a photo gallery of the postgame celebration.
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday. The series is to start Friday and run through Sunday at Truist Park....
You will not hear a better Roger Maris story than the one Arnold Palmer used to tell
Sports fans have heard a LOT about Roger Maris lately, and rightly so. The former Yankees legend holds the American League home run record that current Yankees legend Aaron Judge tied on Wednesday night with Roger Maris Jr. in attendance. And he'll undoubtedly be watching—and dining—on Hal Steinbrenner's dime until his dad's record is broken.
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of two rock climbers found dead in California on Wednesday, USA Today reports. Escobar was 31. Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the other victim and both Escobar and Walsh were from Huntington Beach. They were found in a remote area near...
Phillies still in driver's seat thanks to a Marlin's grand slam and a big win Friday
WASHINGTON -- The Phillies needed to win two games Friday. But when the last legs of Hurricane Ian made that impossible, they did the next best thing. They'll look for two on Saturday. If Ian cooperates. Desperate for wins to maintain their lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final...
Tigers linked to three of MLB Pipelines top 50 international free agents
There are many ways to build up a farm system. While the Detroit Tigers have been largely using high picks in the draft to do so, the international free agency period is an equally important aspect where the teams with top farm systems seem to consistently take advantage. The Tigers have not been among them. In fact, we have to go back to Milwaukee Brewers shortstop, Willy Adames, for the last Tigers international free agent signing who really panned out in the major leagues.
How Shanahan hilariously tried to avoid watch Rams win SB LVI
After a heartbreaking NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams to close out the 2021 season, Kyle Shanahan had zero interest in watching his NFC West rival and friend Sean McVay compete in, and eventually win, Super Bowl LVI. Shanahan sat down with 49ers play-by-play broadcaster Greg Papa...
