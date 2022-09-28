Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
Man Arrested in San Gabriel Valley After Leading Authorities on Pursuit
A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop the Dodge Durango just before 5:55 p.m. in East L.A. after running the vehicle’s license plates and discovering it was stolen, but the driver refused to yield and fled from authorities.
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
Suspect barricades inside of a Lakewood home after allegedly assaulting a deputy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in a standoff after a suspect accused of assaulting one of its deputies barricaded inside of a Lakewood home. Deputies set up a perimeter around the home near Del Amo Boulevard and Jersey Avenue. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Chase of stolen SUV ends in dramatic standoff in Monterey Park
CHP pinned a stolen SUV on a cul-de-sac in Monterey Park after a chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff’s officials said Friday. Margarita Luna, who was 44, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday and was pronounced dead Thursday, sheriff’s officials said. She was booked into jail on Sept. 11 by Costa Mesa police for grand theft, deputies said.
Convicted Arsonist Charged with Setting Fire in Garden Grove
A convicted arsonist was charged Friday with setting a fire at the Harbor Motel in Garden Grove. Alexis Alan Avila, 22, was charged with a count of arson of an inhabited structure and two counts of arson of property, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for arson with a prior conviction.
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A.; Motorist Sought
A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
Man Shot and Wounded in Torrance; Investigation Underway
A man was shot and wounded in Torrance, and an investigation was underway Thursday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Torrance Boulevard about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired, said Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. “Upon arrival, officers found shell casings and were informed one...
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Three
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors found Reginald Leander Wallace, now 51,...
2 more suspects arrested in shooting death of Irvine man in North Long Beach, police say
Police say they have arrested two more suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old Irvine man whose body was found inside a vehicle in North Long Beach last year. Paramount resident Eleazar Lopez, 34, was arrested Tuesday in Downey on suspicion of conspiring to commit the murder...
Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase
Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police and said she was...
Third Man Arrested in 2021 Shooting Death of Man in Long Beach
Police Wednesday announced that two additional men were in custody in the shooting death of a 46-year-old homeless man in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers on patrol found Abelardo Ramirez Bonilla with gunshot wounds to his head in a parked car on Dec. 21, 2021, in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place, according to LBPD Lt. Joe Flores.
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
A woman with a felony conviction pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a homeless double-amputee who was in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along...
LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
Santa Ana Church Vandal Cops Plea Deal
A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to throwing rocks through the windows of two Santa Ana churches and was sentenced to 208 days in jail and freed from custody because he had already served that much time behind bars awaiting trial, according to court records obtained Friday. Omar Rico Olivares pleaded...
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
