ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in San Gabriel Valley After Leading Authorities on Pursuit

A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop the Dodge Durango just before 5:55 p.m. in East L.A. after running the vehicle’s license plates and discovering it was stolen, but the driver refused to yield and fled from authorities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redondo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC

A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff’s officials said Friday. Margarita Luna, who was 44, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday and was pronounced dead Thursday, sheriff’s officials said. She was booked into jail on Sept. 11 by Costa Mesa police for grand theft, deputies said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Convicted Arsonist Charged with Setting Fire in Garden Grove

A convicted arsonist was charged Friday with setting a fire at the Harbor Motel in Garden Grove. Alexis Alan Avila, 22, was charged with a count of arson of an inhabited structure and two counts of arson of property, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for arson with a prior conviction.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A.; Motorist Sought

A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
mynewsla.com

Man Shot and Wounded in Torrance; Investigation Underway

A man was shot and wounded in Torrance, and an investigation was underway Thursday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Torrance Boulevard about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired, said Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. “Upon arrival, officers found shell casings and were informed one...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase

Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police and said she was...
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Third Man Arrested in 2021 Shooting Death of Man in Long Beach

Police Wednesday announced that two additional men were in custody in the shooting death of a 46-year-old homeless man in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers on patrol found Abelardo Ramirez Bonilla with gunshot wounds to his head in a parked car on Dec. 21, 2021, in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place, according to LBPD Lt. Joe Flores.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend

A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl

A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
FRENCH VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Santa Ana Church Vandal Cops Plea Deal

A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to throwing rocks through the windows of two Santa Ana churches and was sentenced to 208 days in jail and freed from custody because he had already served that much time behind bars awaiting trial, according to court records obtained Friday. Omar Rico Olivares pleaded...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail

An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
MURRIETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy