Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A.; Motorist Sought

A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Pedro, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles

A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LYNWOOD, CA
#Shooting#Downtown Los Angeles#Police#Violent Crime#San Julian#City News Service
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Cousins Arrested in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Boy in Wilmington

Two cousins were arrested in a shooting in front of a Wilmington school last year that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured. Alexander Alvarado was in a black Dodge Durango Dec. 6 when someone opened fire on the SUV in the area of Denni Street and Blinn Avenue in Wilmington. Alvarado, who was in the front passenger seat, was killed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in San Gabriel Valley After Leading Authorities on Pursuit

A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop the Dodge Durango just before 5:55 p.m. in East L.A. after running the vehicle’s license plates and discovering it was stolen, but the driver refused to yield and fled from authorities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase

Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police and said she was...
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
LOS ANGELES, CA

