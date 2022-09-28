Read full article on original website
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Short Pursuit in South Los Angeles
A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars.
Los Angeles gang members arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy
Two Los Angeles gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last year as he was sitting in an SUV.
2 men arrested in fatal Wilmington shooting of 12-year-old boy, LAPD says
Two men are now facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy that occurred in Wilmington last year, police announced Friday.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A.; Motorist Sought
A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
Suspect allegedly shoots at police, then crashes at end of chase in South LA
A suspect wanted for shooting at police was arrested after a chase ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night.
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Two Cousins Arrested in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Boy in Wilmington
Two cousins were arrested in a shooting in front of a Wilmington school last year that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people injured. Alexander Alvarado was in a black Dodge Durango Dec. 6 when someone opened fire on the SUV in the area of Denni Street and Blinn Avenue in Wilmington. Alvarado, who was in the front passenger seat, was killed.
Man Arrested in San Gabriel Valley After Leading Authorities on Pursuit
A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop the Dodge Durango just before 5:55 p.m. in East L.A. after running the vehicle’s license plates and discovering it was stolen, but the driver refused to yield and fled from authorities.
Man Shot and Wounded in Torrance; Investigation Underway
A man was shot and wounded in Torrance, and an investigation was underway Thursday.
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Three
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors found Reginald Leander Wallace, now 51,...
Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase
Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police and said she was...
Man arrested in deadly Windsor-Hills marijuana dispensary shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800...
Man hospitalized after being shot while biking along LA River, police say
A man was shot and wounded Thursday evening while riding his bicycle along the Los Angeles River bike path near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said. Police said the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m., and officers contacted the man in the 6500 block of Atlantic Avenue, about a block away from the river.
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
A woman with a felony conviction pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a homeless double-amputee who was in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along...
Trio charged in murder of rapper PnB Rock, third suspected arrested in Las Vegas
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada Thursday after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the suspect and his 17-year-old son have been charged with killing the rapper at a South Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month.
