Stanford Daily
Stanford duo push University to move away from gun-related investments
Two graduate students are seeking to ensure the University is not involved with gun-related violence. Sam Cai, a predoctoral empirical research fellow at Stanford Law School, and alumnus Jens-Erik Lund Snee Ph.D. ’20 developed a proposal to shift Stanford’s investment away from companies related to firearm manufacturing. Cai and Lund Snee’s proposal aims to ensure the University is not complicit in gun violence and better aligns with their ethical investing framework.
Stanford Daily
Football Roundtable: Ducks on Deck
Stanford football (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12) has now failed to reach the win column in eight straight conference games. The path ahead isn’t much easier: This weekend, the Cardinal hit the road to take on their third-straight ranked opponent in No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12). The last two weeks...
Stanford Daily
Stanford Film Study: Y-Cross
This installation of film study will dive into Stanford’s version of the Y-Cross. Some of the most explosive college offenses in the past decade have bludgeoned their opponents with this concept. This includes Lincoln Riley’s offenses at Oklahoma and LSU’s 2019 national championship team. The concept involves...
Stanford Daily
Frosh failure hasn’t even sold single startup by end of New Student Orientation
Freshmen have many questions during new student orientation. How many units should I take? Which clubs should I join? How many custom cloth masks should I shamelessly steal from the archery club’s activities fair booth before they get suspicious? Fortunately, most freshmen situate themselves before their classes start. However, some have already failed Stanford, not selling even one startup before the end of orientation.
Stanford Daily
U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West invigorates Stanford with 75th anniversary concert and lecture
On Tuesday, the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West delivered a rejuvenating concert in the Bing Concert Hall, impressing the audience with a repertoire ranging from patriotic anthems to popular jazz tunes. Documenting the history of the Air Force as part of the ensemble’s 75th Anniversary Concert Tour in the Bay Area, the Stanford concert also featured the compositions of Stanford professor and Wind Symphony director Giancarlo Aquilanti Ph.D. ’96.
Stanford Daily
Students look up, notice trees during campus-wide blackout
A power outage left students floundering on the main Stanford campus this Sunday. With phones, laptops and game consoles dying just one day before the fall quarter started, students had no option but to look away from their screens for the first time. “I was astonished by what I saw...
Stanford Daily
Letter from the editors: A brand new chapter
Hey everyone! Ells Boone and Zach Zafran here, the co-managing editors of the sports section for Volume 262 of The Stanford Daily. We have been hard at work over the past couple of months getting ready for the volume and trying to cover as many sporting events as we could in the summer months. With the school year now underway and everyone back on campus, we’re excited to be covering things in person again, and also to be welcoming a new group of writers to the section in the next couple of weeks.
Stanford Daily
Starting running back E.J. Smith out for season
The Stanford football team received more unfortunate news on Tuesday. Stanford head coach David Shaw announced that junior running back E.J. Smith, the team’s starter, is out for the season due to injury concerns. This news comes at the heels of other injury-related news for the Cardinal, including the...
Stanford Daily
Letter from the editors: Regarding Monday’s opinion piece
On Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 p.m., The Daily published a piece titled “From the Community | The reason elite universities are out of touch” which was submitted by a person who is not a member of The Daily’s staff. We were made aware that the piece contained sentences that were either identical or extremely similar to a New York Times op-ed. The Daily immediately removed the article from our website.
Stanford Daily
Behind the (security) camera: 2 guards say Stanford Health Care suppressed unionization efforts
At the end of the summer, Teamsters, a union to represent security staff at Stanford Health Care (SHC) alleged in a report to a federal agency that SHC illegally threatened employees for organizing. Now, two SHC security officers have come forward to The Daily to share how their distrust in...
Stanford Daily
Week 1 Bucket List
Hello trees! The illustrious halls of the Stanford Ocassionally bring you a list of fun relatable week 1 activities to do with your friends and say “that’s so me!” Put a finger down for each fun and quirky activity you have completed!. Hit the fountains! They’re just...
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Grand theft, hit and run, assault
This report covers a selection of incidents from September 17 to September 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. This story contains references to sexual assault. Saturday,...
