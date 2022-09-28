Cleveland County is officially under a burn ban as of Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. This comes a day after Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney issued a burn ban for Bradley County. Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Lincoln, Drew, and Ashley Counties are all at a high risk of wildfires at the moment due to dry conditions throughout the State. Union County to the southwest is the lone County touching Bradley that is currently listed at only a moderate risk of wildfire. Saline River Chronicle expected multiple other surrounding counties to be put under burn bans in the coming hours and days. We’ll post updates on the home page.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO