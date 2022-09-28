ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Warren Tennis honors seniors Henry and Andrus at Monday match

Monday, September 26 the Warren Lumberjack Tennis team celebrated senior night during their home match of the season as they hosted Drew Central on the Warren High School Campus. Seniors honored were Kailey Henry and Tessa Andrus. According to Coach Richey, “Henry won both of her singles matches with one of them being a sweep.”
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Charles Brian, 1961-2022

Charles Brian age 61, of New Edinburg, AR (Scratchout) died Sunday, September 25th 2022 at the Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. Charles was born August 13th, 1961 in Shreveport, LA a son of the late Fred AG Brian and Gerta Lee Ashcraft Brian. Charles was owner and operator of Charles Brian Roofing, he loved hunting, fishing and being around family and friends.
NEW EDINBURG, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello mourns loss of long time business man Bud Bulloch

On Monday, September 19, Monticello lost outstanding insurance and real estate agent, William “Bud” Bulloch after 87 years of a life of dedicated service. Born July 26, 1935, in Monticello, he was the son of the late Samuel Bowden Bulloch and Montre Elizabeth Joyce Bulloch. The list of...
MONTICELLO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Hembree: ‘We’ve got to keep improving’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show

Ahead of Warren’s week five clash of the 2022 season between the Jacks and Crossett Friday night, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Cleveland County now under burn ban

Cleveland County is officially under a burn ban as of Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. This comes a day after Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney issued a burn ban for Bradley County. Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Lincoln, Drew, and Ashley Counties are all at a high risk of wildfires at the moment due to dry conditions throughout the State. Union County to the southwest is the lone County touching Bradley that is currently listed at only a moderate risk of wildfire. Saline River Chronicle expected multiple other surrounding counties to be put under burn bans in the coming hours and days. We’ll post updates on the home page.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
Bradley County, AR
Bradley, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
salineriverchronicle.com

Bradley County under a burn ban

As of September 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., Bradley County is now under a Burn Ban. That’s according to the Bradley County Courthouse official Facebook account. Dry conditions continue to persist, with no rain in sight. Currently, no surrounding county has implanted a burn ban, but we expect to see more in the coming hours and days.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) began as Branch Normal College, which sought to accommodate the higher-educational needs of Arkansas’s African-American population. UAPB is the alma mater of such notable figures as attorney Wiley Branton Sr., Dr. Samuel Kountz, and attorney John W. Walker. It is part of the University of Arkansas System.
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Rural Health Clinic leadership guest speakers at BCEDC Board meeting

One of Warren’s best-kept secrets is the Rural Health Clinic, located across the street from the Bradley County Medical Center’s emergency room. Center Director Paulette Tolefree and Dr. Kristen Dent were the guest speakers at Monday’s Bradley County Economic Corp.’s monthly board meeting. Dent said she...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for September 19-26, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Eric Simmons / #24 Davenport Ave., Warren, AR / DOB 5-21-78 / Dom. battery 3rd on 9-23-22 Mario Hampton / 205 St. Paul...
WARREN, AR

