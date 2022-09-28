Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren Tennis honors seniors Henry and Andrus at Monday match
Monday, September 26 the Warren Lumberjack Tennis team celebrated senior night during their home match of the season as they hosted Drew Central on the Warren High School Campus. Seniors honored were Kailey Henry and Tessa Andrus. According to Coach Richey, “Henry won both of her singles matches with one of them being a sweep.”
salineriverchronicle.com
Charles Brian, 1961-2022
Charles Brian age 61, of New Edinburg, AR (Scratchout) died Sunday, September 25th 2022 at the Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, AR. Charles was born August 13th, 1961 in Shreveport, LA a son of the late Fred AG Brian and Gerta Lee Ashcraft Brian. Charles was owner and operator of Charles Brian Roofing, he loved hunting, fishing and being around family and friends.
advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello mourns loss of long time business man Bud Bulloch
On Monday, September 19, Monticello lost outstanding insurance and real estate agent, William “Bud” Bulloch after 87 years of a life of dedicated service. Born July 26, 1935, in Monticello, he was the son of the late Samuel Bowden Bulloch and Montre Elizabeth Joyce Bulloch. The list of...
salineriverchronicle.com
Eight Bradley County students make South Arkansas Community College Summer Honors List
EL DORADO—South Arkansas Community College has released its President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List for the summer 2022 terms. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the summer terms, and be classified as full-time. The students are:
salineriverchronicle.com
UAM graduate Hunter Bell named director of strength and conditioning for Razorback Baseball program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Hunter Bell, a former collegiate baseball player and University of Arkansas at Monticello graduate, has been named the director of strength and conditioning for the Razorback baseball program. Bell comes to Arkansas from Elon, where he spent the past year as an assistant sports performance coach....
salineriverchronicle.com
Hembree: ‘We’ve got to keep improving’-Johnny’s Radiator Shop Bo Show
Ahead of Warren’s week five clash of the 2022 season between the Jacks and Crossett Friday night, Saline River Chronicle is once again proud to present the weekly interview with head Lumberjack Football Coach Bo Hembree. Each week we sit down and chat with Hembree about the past week’s game and preview the coming Friday night matchup. This program is sponsored by the longtime supporter of the program, Johnny’s Radiator Shop.
salineriverchronicle.com
Thompson receives South Arkansas Community College scholarship
EL DORADO—Airiona Thompson of Warren, a nursing major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted an Alpha Xi Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
salineriverchronicle.com
Cleveland County now under burn ban
Cleveland County is officially under a burn ban as of Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. This comes a day after Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney issued a burn ban for Bradley County. Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Lincoln, Drew, and Ashley Counties are all at a high risk of wildfires at the moment due to dry conditions throughout the State. Union County to the southwest is the lone County touching Bradley that is currently listed at only a moderate risk of wildfire. Saline River Chronicle expected multiple other surrounding counties to be put under burn bans in the coming hours and days. We’ll post updates on the home page.
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
salineriverchronicle.com
Bradley County under a burn ban
As of September 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., Bradley County is now under a Burn Ban. That’s according to the Bradley County Courthouse official Facebook account. Dry conditions continue to persist, with no rain in sight. Currently, no surrounding county has implanted a burn ban, but we expect to see more in the coming hours and days.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB)
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) began as Branch Normal College, which sought to accommodate the higher-educational needs of Arkansas’s African-American population. UAPB is the alma mater of such notable figures as attorney Wiley Branton Sr., Dr. Samuel Kountz, and attorney John W. Walker. It is part of the University of Arkansas System.
salineriverchronicle.com
Rural Health Clinic leadership guest speakers at BCEDC Board meeting
One of Warren’s best-kept secrets is the Rural Health Clinic, located across the street from the Bradley County Medical Center’s emergency room. Center Director Paulette Tolefree and Dr. Kristen Dent were the guest speakers at Monday’s Bradley County Economic Corp.’s monthly board meeting. Dent said she...
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for September 19-26, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Eric Simmons / #24 Davenport Ave., Warren, AR / DOB 5-21-78 / Dom. battery 3rd on 9-23-22 Mario Hampton / 205 St. Paul...
Watson Chapel School District officials frustrated after multiple fake threats
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Watson Chapel School District has been on edge for the past couple of weeks after multiple fake threats were called in. Various school officials, including Superintendent Tom Wilson, have said that it has been a very frustrating situation. "First through 12th grade here, raised,...
