Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica’s Love Coffee Bar Expanding to Mar Vista
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop. Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista. The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a...
Santa Monica Mirror
Fresh Corn Grill Closes Santa Monica Location
Fresh Corn Grill, a small chain based in Westwood that serves “a unique take on California cuisine” as stated on their website, has closed their Santa Monica location as of September 23 as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Their original location in Westwood and second location in West Hollywood remain...
Santa Monica Mirror
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video brought to you by The Bike Shop.
Santa Monica Mirror
LAHSA’s Homeless Count Accuracy Questioned
LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently. After the release of the Homeless Count numbers by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA earlier this month), the accuracy of the count is being questioned by some officials. LA City Council President Nury Martinez last week filed a motion that was seconded by Council members Paul Krekorian and Kevin de Leon. The motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently and that then a report is to be produced that details the assessment and third-party options to conduct an independent count of the unhoused in Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica Mirror
City Officials Considering Spending $29 Million to Replace Santa Monica Pier Bridge
City of Santa Monica releases EIR For Santa Monica Pier bridge replacement. The City of Santa Monica is considering spending $29 million to replace the bridge connecting the Santa Monica Pier to Ocean Avenue. The Environmental Impact Report and Environmental Assessment concerning the proposed Santa Monica Pier Bridge replacement has...
Santa Monica Mirror
LA Metro Lifts Mask Mandate
As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
Santa Monica Mirror
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Santa Monica Mirror
Man Charged for Setting Fires Behind Seven Santa Monica Businesses
A man faces charges for seven counts of arson for setting fires behind several Santa Monica businesses. On September 26, 2022, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed seven counts of Arson against John Dean Thomason, a 51-year-old homeless male. This comes after Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) detectives were assigned to investigate several recent arson incidents in the city.
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t. Column: City Council Endorsements
Editor’s note: These following endorsements should not be attributed to the Santa Monica Mirror. They are the opinion of Santa Monica Architects for a Responsible Tomorrow, a group of columnists who are not affiliated with the Santa Monica Mirror’s editorial staff. The November elections are nearly upon us....
Santa Monica Mirror
Food for Thought: Santa Monica Brew Works’ Milkshake Beers Are ‘Udderly’ Good
Brewery teams up with Johnny Rockets to make a Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter. National Milkshake Month may be coming to a close, but that does not mean it’s time to stop drinking milkshakes or two new milkshake beers from Santa Monica Brew Works. Part of a collaboration with Johnny Rockets, the result is two uniquely-flavored beers that taste better than they have any right tasting.
Comments / 0