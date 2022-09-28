Read full article on original website
Brandon High School booster club raffles guns
Brandon High School’s athletics booster club is raffling nearly 30 guns throughout the month of October as a part of its current fundraising campaign. The Thirty for Thirty raffle is an annual event which gives away one prize each day in the month of October. This year, 28 of the 31 prizes are guns; raffle tickets cost $20. A raffle winner picks up their prize directly from Van’s Sporting Goods, a local outdoor store, and must meet “all qualifying criteria” according to the information posted on the Brandon Bulldog Athletics Facebook page.
Silent auction deals available Saturday at Rosewood Rodeo
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Who can resist the fun and excitement of a quality silent auction, especially when there are dozens of deals to be had? If you are interested in a fun opportunity to purchase quality items at well under market-value prices, then come by Rosewood Rodeo this Saturday. The 18th Annual Rodeo is held at Great Bend Expo III Arena, located at the Barton County Fairgrounds, two miles west on 10th and Patton Road.
