gmauthority.com

Public Citizen Urges GM Rival Toyota To Phase Out ICE Vehicles By 2030

In late 2021, GM rival, Toyota, announced its electric vehicle strategy, laying out its plans to introduce 30 new battery electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. The Japanese automaker did not, however, indicate when it hoped to achieve full electrification of its lineup. The strategy is notably more conservative than that of General Motors, which earned the Japanese automaker criticism from outlets like Public Citizen, which believes that Toyota’s EV plans are simply not aggressive enough.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Says NHTSA Needs To Stop Calling OTA Updates Recalls

On September 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Tesla will issue a safety recall for 1.1 million vehicles across all its model lines: Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The reason for the recall is the window automatic reversal system may not react...
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality

From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
TheStreet

How Much It Costs to Insure a Teen Driver in 25 Cities

If Batman ever let Robin drive the Batmobile, it’s only because billionaire Bruce Wayne could afford to insure the teen driver. Face it, teenagers are expensive. They eat a lot, they need a lot of clothes, they’re involved in lots of activities. According to the USDA, families in a higher income range (above $107,400 a year) spend about $23,380 a year on a 17-year-old.
Tree Hugger

Ford's New App Is an Exercise in Victim Blaming

Ford Motor Co. is developing a smartphone app that could warn car drivers of people walking or cycling, even if they are out of direct sight. According to the company, the app on the pedestrian's phone uses Bluetooth to broadcast their location. The vehicle calculates the crash risk and alerts drivers with graphics on the in-vehicle screen and audio alerts.
techaiapp.com

Hybrid Vehicles Improves Gas Mileage, Reduces CO2 Emissions

There are four primary types of automobiles: gas vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). There are two types of hybrid vehicles, as the term “hybrid” refers to a vehicle that has both a gasoline engine and an electric motor, which causes confusion when both use the term.
