Parent Blocking School Road to Stop Others Parking to Pick up Kids Slated
"I wouldn't intentionally aggravate people who are already driving irresponsibly," read one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
DVSA 'stalling' over Whitchurch driving test base
An MP says the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has "stalled more than any learner driver" over proposals for a town's new test base. Helen Morgan, member for North Shropshire, said she had learned the DVSA had not moved forward with an offer to use Whitchurch Civic Centre. The...
A418 temporary traffic lights between Aylesbury and Bedfordshire causing delays
Roadworks on a busy Buckinghamshire road are causing delays for drivers this week. The temporary lights are in place on the A418 Aylesbury Road near Rowsham. The A418 is a major route between Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard and other towns in Bedfordshire. The work is being carried out by Anglian Water which is carrying out 'utility repair and maintenance works' in the area.
Nuclear waste disposal site would create thousands of jobs - report
Establishing an underground nuclear waste disposal site would create more than 4,000 jobs in its first 25 years of operation, a government report said. Three potential locations are being considered in Cumbria along with a former gas terminal in Lincolnshire. Nuclear Waste Services (NWS), a government agency, said it would...
Ross-on-Wye residents propose road blocking plan over McDonald's proposal
Residents of a new housing estate plan to block a road with their cars if a McDonald's restaurant opens up nearby, they said. The fast food chain has submitted plans to build a drive-thru restaurant on Gloucester Road, Ross-on-Wye, near the A40 junction with the A449. Some people living nearby...
Somerset County Council steps in to save crucial bus services
Bus services that were due to be cut are being saved in Somerset. First West of England announced it was stopping the 126 service from Wells to Weston-super-Mare and evening services on weekdays on the D2 between Bath and Frome from next month. Now Somerset County Council has announced it...
Norwich parking charges rise after five-year freeze
Car parking charges are due to rise in a city centre as a local authority looks to generate an additional £600,000 to spend on services. Labour-run Norwich City Council said it had frozen prices at its car parks for five years, but the rise would come in from 27 October.
