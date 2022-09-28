Bestsellers and brunch: Authors' event returns to UMass Dartmouth after 2-year hiatus

DARTMOUTH — Separately, books and brunch are both pretty good. But what could be better than combining the two?

The 14th annual Authors’ Literary Brunch at UMass Dartmouth aims to do just that, with the added bonus of three best-selling authors who will talk about their stories and their craft.

The event returns after a two-year COVID hiatus on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodland Commons, 285 Old Westport Road, beginning at noon.

Sponsored by The Claire T. Carney Library, this year’s brunch will feature best-selling authors Barbara Delinsky, Jacquelyn Mitchard and Steven Manchester.

Delinsky is the author of more than 20 New York Times bestsellers whose work focuses on family drama, marital issues, and women in the workplace.

Mitchard, a journalist and author, is best known for her first novel, "The Deep End of the Ocean," which was an Oprah Winfrey book selection. Her other novels have also been bestsellers, winning critical acclaim.

Manchester is the author of four No. 1 bestsellers, as well as the winner of the 2017 Los Angeles Book Festival Award and the 2018 New York Book Festival Award.

Organizer Mel Yoken said he’s “looking forward to three stimulating and uplifting talks by three highly acclaimed, popular writers who will be talking — and answering questions — about their creative processes and their books.”

In addition to a Q&A with the authors, books may also be purchased and signed.

Yoken said his fellow organizers, current President of the Claire T. Carney Library Associates Maria Sanguinetti and Diana Grady, “have been working assiduously” with him “to make this the best literary brunch of all.”

Yoken credited the board of directors of the Library Associates for working hard to bring this event together. He also said that this year’s brunch “will be a memorable, not-to-be-missed event.”

“After all, reading and eating are two of the most enjoyable pleasures of life, and the brunch we are planning, catered by the University of Massachusetts’ top-notch culinary team, will be a delight par excellence to both the palate and intellect,” Yoken said.

Sponsorships for the program are welcomed.

Brunch reservations must be made by Oct. 7.

Tickets for the brunch and authors’ talk are $50 or $45 for Claire T. Carney Associate members, with a 10% discount for reservations for tables of eight. Tickets may be purchased from CTC Library Associates Members or online at bit.ly/authorsbrunch22.

For more information, or to inquire about sponsorships, contact Sanguinetti at msanguinetti@umassd.edu or 508-991-5096.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com.