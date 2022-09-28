A South Bend youth hockey coach will serve jail time because police say he tried to have sex with a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Michigan. Christen Joubert worked at The Ice Box and has also coached youth hockey players for 18 years. Joubert was arrested in May for trying to meet the girl at a hotel in Niles, but the girl was actually an undercover officer working as part of a sting operation for the Berrien and Genesee county sheriff’s departments. The police had used an advertisement on a dating website that promised sex acts in exchange for money.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO