Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Notre Dame football: Irish have turned into the underdog
The Notre Dame football team came into the season with high expectations, but after the bye week, they will assume an underdog role the rest of the way. Over the past game and a half, we have seen a different Notre Dame football team, one that we expected to see all season long. However, after losing to Ohio State, and then shockingly at Marshall, the Irish fell off the map, and are starting to build back up.
WNDU
Unbeaten NorthWood prepares for unbeaten Mishawaka
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week is a battle of unbeatens between the Mishawaka Cavemen, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, and the NorthWood Panthers, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Panthers have won their first six games....
Parker Friedrichsen, 4-star shooting guard, commits to Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Four-star shooting guard and elite sharpshooter Parker Friedrichsen entered Tuesday's commitment ceremony with a top three of Davidson, Nebraska and Notre Dame. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound backcourt playmaker, out of Bixby High School (Oklahoma), had visited all three schools, but was viewed as a Notre ...
WNDU
Golf comes to Four Winds Field this week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An exciting event will take place at Four Winds Field this week, and it’s not baseball. ‘The Links at Four Winds Field,’ will take place Thursday through Saturday, and it’s part of downtown South Bend’s Best. Week. Ever. The top golf-like...
WNDU
Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor
Marian girls' soccer team clinches NIC title in 2-1 win over rival South Bend St. Joseph. The regular season in Indiana high school girls' soccer is coming to a close, and there was a big-time rivalry on the pitch Tuesday night with big-time stakes.
WNDU
Elkhart ArtWalk: Harvest Hop

southcountynews.org
Bud’s Bar reopens in Schoolcraft
“It’s going really, really well,” said Bud’s Bar owner Tom Brady, who purchased the Schoolcraft building and business and reopened the restaurant with his wife, Shannon. “We are doing double the volume from what we expected.”. Although they opened in August with a limited menu, the...
95.3 MNC
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away
The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
rv-pro.com
Supplier Show Draws Healthy Turnout
The 2022 Supplier Show returned along with Open House Week in Elkhart, Indiana, this week, and once again is headquartered at the RV/MH Hall of Fame. According to Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the first Suppliers Show was held in Elkhart in 2019. Before that, in Louisville, Kentucky, for some 50 years.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
WNDU
Folks in Michiana are stepping up to support those impacted by Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now more than ever, folks in Michiana are stepping up to help those dealing with Ian’s destruction in Florida. Viewrail in Goshen saw the impact this hurricane had on their warehouse in Punta Gorda, just outside of Fort Meyers, and they know they’re not the only ones going through this.
WNDU
Mishawaka High Schoolers read to kids for Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy

WNDU
A look at the new Mishawaka City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is a city on the move. Especially now that the move into a new city hall has begun. During a tour of the building today, the ambiance was described as light, open, and airy: Modern with a Starbucks-type vibe. You won’t have to pass through...
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
95.3 MNC
Former youth hockey coach sentenced to 2 months in jail for child solicitation
A South Bend youth hockey coach will serve jail time because police say he tried to have sex with a 15-year-old girl at a hotel in Michigan. Christen Joubert worked at The Ice Box and has also coached youth hockey players for 18 years. Joubert was arrested in May for trying to meet the girl at a hotel in Niles, but the girl was actually an undercover officer working as part of a sting operation for the Berrien and Genesee county sheriff’s departments. The police had used an advertisement on a dating website that promised sex acts in exchange for money.
WNDU
Benton Harbor and Meijer team up to create new 'Rain Garden'

WNDU
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
WNDU
South Bend celebrates the ‘Best. Wednesday. Ever’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about South Bend’s “Best. Week. Ever.” On Wednesday, the city transformed Western Avenue into a big block party!. The free, public event featured live music, a market with over 50 vendors, a rock climbing wall, a...
WNDU
Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 50th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival will take place this weekend in Niles. It’s one of Michigan’s largest festivals and will feature four days of festivities. Guests can enjoy free entertainment, parades, contests, carnival rides and vendors. There will also be a...
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for September ArtWalk
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for September’s ArtWalk. The event will take place on Thursday, September 29th and the theme will be ‘Harvest Hop.’. The free event will feature line dancing demos, fall family photo opportunities, and free kids games. There will also be...
Comments / 0