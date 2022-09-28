Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler & Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Play “Supernaut” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A.

It’s hard to believe that it has already been five years since the devastating attack on Route 91 Harvest Festival took the lives of 58 country music fans, and left hundreds more wounded. I can remember waking up the morning after and feeling completely broken, sick inside, and still trying to process everything that had happened the night before. I got on the subway here in Chicago to head to my office and everything felt completely silent. I can’t begin […] The post Remembering The Victims Of Route 91 Harvest With Eric Church’s Gut-Wrenching Opry Performance Of “Why Not Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 MINUTES AGO