Oryen (ORY) Launching On Binance Smart Chain (BNB) Eagerly Awaited By Optimism (OP) And Nem (XEM) Whales
A long-term trend has appeared in the financial markets. Money flows away from traditional investments and into cryptocurrency. Institutional investors recognise the position blockchain technology will play in the future and are buying digital assets en masse. This is a critical signal, and investors should always attempt to emulate smart money.
Wanchain Launches Cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade
Press Release: Wanchain launches the cross-chain XFlows bridge update, bringing native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB, and many other top coins. 28th September 2022, London – Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
The Mission of Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) – The Protocol for the future
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is a multi-chain interoperability protocol that facilitates secure asset transfer and cross-chain transactions between blockchains. Our bridge is designed to generalise cross-chain communication and optimise the security model between asset transfers. Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) aims to simplify the process for communication between blockchains so anyone can participate within the defi and cryptocurrency ecosystem.
LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022. Based on...
Regulation and Crypto: Where Will the Next Wave of the Digital Era Take Place?
Economic gloom is universal with China’s recovery being stymied by lockdowns, the US’ by worrying inflation readings, and Europe’s by sky-high energy bills. With monetary tightening set to continue for the rest of the year, things are unlikely to improve in the short term. Yet, national governments are at least considering potential plays for rebooting their tired economies.
Making Extra Money Through Investing in Cryptocurrencies Like Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, and Flow
The cryptocurrency market is optimistic and growing, and there is no doubt that new and upcoming projects will contribute to this growth. Investors are pouring money into the business as it experiences explosive expansion, thanks in large part to the availability of numerous new coins for purchase. In this article,...
Big Eyes Coin: Must have Crypto Competing With Other Big Platforms Like Fantom And Apecoin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new crypto that focuses on a cute cat as its mascot and is already causing a stir community by gaining more popularity in the coin market than many other new cryptos. The project is attracting more deserved attention with a series of philanthropic projects in its plan. Although some of these projects have already begun, many others are awaiting launch.
Crypto Bust: China Collars 93 For Laundering $5 Billion In Digital Currencies
China has become a hotbed of illicit crypto trade lately. The country has earned quite a reputation in the international community when it comes to scams and illegal activities involving cryptocurrencies. Recently, there have been a number of nefarious activities originating from the country or involving Chinese nationals. For instance,...
Moshnake Is Taking The Gaming Industry Whilst Following The Sandbox And Dogecoin
The gaming industry is an exciting subset of cryptocurrency. With NFTs and metaverse, this subset of crypto takes its users to a new level that was non-existent in the crypto space. However, this new subset is thriving because gamers are very active users in crypto, and of course, the old saying that goes – gamers will always game.
Uniswap Labs Seeks $100 Million In Founding, Here's Why
Per a report from TechCrunch, Uniswap Labs is looking to raise $100 million to $200 million in a new equity round at a $1 billion valuation. The company behind the popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) is allegedly still planning the round and the terms of the deal. In that sense,...
What can’t crypto do? Big Eyes, Sandbox and Binance
The physical and digital world is a diverse and rich environment full of opportunities and challenges. Cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and tokens like NFTs are spearheading some of today’s biggest issues within the finance and climate sectors. This article will discuss how Big Eyes (BIG) is pledging to preserve ocean...
SWIFT To Trial Run Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol
Chainlink bulls have long touted their excitement for potential developments with SWIFT, as the two have served as long-standing (but mostly veiled) partners. SWIFT serves as one of global banking’s biggest players, and in an announcement this week, the global financial firm shared a new proof-of-concept project that will utilize a Chainlink protocol to trial SWIFT transactions on-chain.
UAE Government Launches Virtual Headquarters In The Metaverse
The Metaverse, which means Beyond the Universe, is a term used in the blockchain industry to describe an imaginary world brought to reality with fiber-optics technology. The Metaverse is available to anyone anywhere in the world, so it is not limited to time or location. The idea of a metaverse...
Big Eyes Presale Raises Over $2 Million After The First Week, Token Price To Increase by 25%
Big Eyes (BIG) is about to set the stage as the next big memecoin project in the cryptocurrency market, and here’s a chance to be part of it. Its ongoing presale has already raised over $2 million from buyers. Here, we will review it along with other meme tokens...
OpenSea Delisting Bug Impacts Another Major NFT Collection
Another OpenSea bug strikes again. It’s a less-than-ideal way to end the week for the once blue chip NFT collection, Azukis. Holders of Azuki NFTs were awakened on Friday to an email from OpenSea that allegedly advised NFT owners that many Azuki NFTs were being delisted. The once blue chip collection has had a substantial fall from grace, but still commands high respect with a consistent floor price around 10 ETH lately.
Big Eyes Coin $250k Competition: How Shiba Inu and Tamadoge Communities Are Taking Advantage Of This Offer
There has been no other cryptocurrency in the meme coin market that has so elegantly replicated the early success of Dogecoin (DOGE). Big Eyes (BIG) is currently receiving praise from the crypto community for its attention to value, charity, and profitability. Big Eyes (BIG) is offering up to $250,000 to...
Double Jump Tokyo Obtains Sega IP Rights For New Blockchain Game
Blockchain game developer Double Jump Tokyo has announced that the company has obtained rights to a Sega IP for use in a new game. Double Jump Tokyo Gets License To Sega’s Sangokushi Taisen For New Blockchain Game. As revealed by the developer in a blogpost, the new game will...
Bitcoin Beats The British Pound In Trading Volume As GBP Falls Apart
Bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes against the British pound (GBP) surged to a new high after the Sterling wobbled on Tuesday, prompting market experts to speculate that investors scrambled to dispose of the Pound in exchange for Bitcoin or to profit from arbitrage. The British pound reached a record low against...
Apejet sets to release NFT Airdrop for upcoming web3 game Jungle Safari
September 29, 2022– Apejet, a GameFi ecosystem, promises to introduce blockchain technology’s potential into the gaming sector. The Apejet ecosystem’s goal is to create a platform that allows developers to raise funds by incorporating Apejet into their games and making JET tokens the rewards players earn. Game developers would be able to raise funds for their projects by selling JET tokens to gamers. The first group of gamers who purchase JET tokens will have access to exclusive in-game assets and beta testing.
