Fergus Falls, MN

Battle Lake Food Shelf Expanding To Underwood School District

The Battle Lake Food Shelf is adding the area within the boundaries of the Underwood School District 550 to its service area. If residents in the Underwood School District have a need, they are welcome to the Battle Lake Food Shelf. The Food Shelf is in the Senior Center building at 205 W. Main St. in Battle Lake. The entrance is in the back parking lot. Hours are Thursdays 2-6 p.m. If the Battle Lake School is closed due to weather, the food shelf will also be closed. Donations can be mailed to P O Box 352, Battle Lake, MN 56515 or delivered to 205 West Main during open hours.If you wish to volunteer, contact Claudia at 218-864-0154. Any questions contact Bruce at 218-282-1327.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Second AED Installed In Battle Lake

A second AED (Automated External Defibrillator) cabinet has been installed in Battle Lake, this one is located at the public water access on the west shore of West Battle Lake (across from Lions Park). See The Review for more.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota

While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
FARGO, ND
Fergus Falls, MN
Tastes, Toasts & Traditions Big Success, Honors Inductees

The Battle Lake Education Foundation celebrated their 6th annual Tastes, Toasts & Traditions Saturday, September 25 to a filled Stub’s in Battle Lake. Inducted into the Hall of Fame were Blaine Larson, Battle Lake School teacher from 1979-2010; Dr. Kevin Nakagaki, Class of 1974 and Dr. Stan Paine, Class of 1967. Wonderful featured appetizers were from the Shoreline. Attendees had fun playing different games, participating in auctions and raffles while some enjoyed just visiting.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Family Resorts: Kaldahl Schupp Family, Fair Hills Resort

Located on the north shore of Pelican Lake in Minnesota, Fair Hills Resort is a testament to the idea that a world away can be found just minutes away. With over 100 cabins, 3 meals served a day and supervised activities for ages 4 to 94, they check all the boxes for a family-fun, summer resort experience.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10

(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
FARGO, ND
Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
FARGO, ND
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
FARGO, ND
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Woman on New Season of The Bachelor

The most recent season of The Bachelorette recently wrapped up, Bachelor in Paradise kicked off this week, and the list of the women who will be on the new season of The Bachelor has been released. It's a big time of year for fans of the Bachelor franchise! And it's especially exciting for Minnesotans because a Minnesota woman is a part of the cast.
MINNESOTA STATE
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Two bodies were discovered in a home in Lakeview Township, Tuesday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home along County Hwy 6 east of US Hwy 59. Upon arrival, law enforcement entered the residence and discovered the bodies of two adult individuals, one female and one male along with two deceased dogs.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
A Dream Realized

The Lionseed Bookstore & Learning Commons (102 W. Summit St. in Battle Lake) is having their Grand Opening Community Celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. this Saturday. Ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. followed by live music by Tynan Acoustic, food concessions, lawn games, mini-tours, sample art and STEM classes for kids and fall program registration. Bring your friends and family to welcome owner Kristin Sawyer Lyman and check out this new com.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
Wadena Woman Calls Police 11 Times for Squirrel in Her Home

WADENA (KDLM) – An incident in Wadena has gained nationwide attention after a woman called 911 11 times to report a squirrel in her home. The first call came on September 11th when a caller said she had a squirrel stuck in her basement. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and were unable to locate the squirrel.
WADENA, MN
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo

Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
FARGO, ND

