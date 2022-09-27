The Battle Lake Food Shelf is adding the area within the boundaries of the Underwood School District 550 to its service area. If residents in the Underwood School District have a need, they are welcome to the Battle Lake Food Shelf. The Food Shelf is in the Senior Center building at 205 W. Main St. in Battle Lake. The entrance is in the back parking lot. Hours are Thursdays 2-6 p.m. If the Battle Lake School is closed due to weather, the food shelf will also be closed. Donations can be mailed to P O Box 352, Battle Lake, MN 56515 or delivered to 205 West Main during open hours.If you wish to volunteer, contact Claudia at 218-864-0154. Any questions contact Bruce at 218-282-1327.

BATTLE LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO