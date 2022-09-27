Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
battlelakereview.com
Battle Lake Food Shelf Expanding To Underwood School District
The Battle Lake Food Shelf is adding the area within the boundaries of the Underwood School District 550 to its service area. If residents in the Underwood School District have a need, they are welcome to the Battle Lake Food Shelf. The Food Shelf is in the Senior Center building at 205 W. Main St. in Battle Lake. The entrance is in the back parking lot. Hours are Thursdays 2-6 p.m. If the Battle Lake School is closed due to weather, the food shelf will also be closed. Donations can be mailed to P O Box 352, Battle Lake, MN 56515 or delivered to 205 West Main during open hours.If you wish to volunteer, contact Claudia at 218-864-0154. Any questions contact Bruce at 218-282-1327.
battlelakereview.com
Second AED Installed In Battle Lake
A second AED (Automated External Defibrillator) cabinet has been installed in Battle Lake, this one is located at the public water access on the west shore of West Battle Lake (across from Lions Park). See The Review for more.
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
battlelakereview.com
Tastes, Toasts & Traditions Big Success, Honors Inductees
The Battle Lake Education Foundation celebrated their 6th annual Tastes, Toasts & Traditions Saturday, September 25 to a filled Stub’s in Battle Lake. Inducted into the Hall of Fame were Blaine Larson, Battle Lake School teacher from 1979-2010; Dr. Kevin Nakagaki, Class of 1974 and Dr. Stan Paine, Class of 1967. Wonderful featured appetizers were from the Shoreline. Attendees had fun playing different games, participating in auctions and raffles while some enjoyed just visiting.
fox9.com
Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
fargoinc.com
Family Resorts: Kaldahl Schupp Family, Fair Hills Resort
Located on the north shore of Pelican Lake in Minnesota, Fair Hills Resort is a testament to the idea that a world away can be found just minutes away. With over 100 cabins, 3 meals served a day and supervised activities for ages 4 to 94, they check all the boxes for a family-fun, summer resort experience.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
kfgo.com
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
Minnesota Woman on New Season of The Bachelor
The most recent season of The Bachelorette recently wrapped up, Bachelor in Paradise kicked off this week, and the list of the women who will be on the new season of The Bachelor has been released. It's a big time of year for fans of the Bachelor franchise! And it's especially exciting for Minnesotans because a Minnesota woman is a part of the cast.
lakesarearadio.net
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Two bodies were discovered in a home in Lakeview Township, Tuesday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home along County Hwy 6 east of US Hwy 59. Upon arrival, law enforcement entered the residence and discovered the bodies of two adult individuals, one female and one male along with two deceased dogs.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
battlelakereview.com
A Dream Realized
The Lionseed Bookstore & Learning Commons (102 W. Summit St. in Battle Lake) is having their Grand Opening Community Celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. this Saturday. Ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. followed by live music by Tynan Acoustic, food concessions, lawn games, mini-tours, sample art and STEM classes for kids and fall program registration. Bring your friends and family to welcome owner Kristin Sawyer Lyman and check out this new com.
lakesarearadio.net
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
lakesarearadio.net
Wadena Woman Calls Police 11 Times for Squirrel in Her Home
WADENA (KDLM) – An incident in Wadena has gained nationwide attention after a woman called 911 11 times to report a squirrel in her home. The first call came on September 11th when a caller said she had a squirrel stuck in her basement. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and were unable to locate the squirrel.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
