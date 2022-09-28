ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Mishawaka Cavemen prepare for toughest test this season against NorthWood

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week features two undefeated teams who are vying for a Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) title. Since Mishawaka joined the NLC in 2020, NorthWood has been unable to beat the Cavemen. And to be fair, that’s a hard thing to do. Just ask the Cavemen’s first six opponents this season.
WNDU

Unbeaten NorthWood prepares for unbeaten Mishawaka

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week is a battle of unbeatens between the Mishawaka Cavemen, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, and the NorthWood Panthers, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Panthers have won their first six games....
WNDU

City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building

One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. Medical Moment: New technology might help diagnose Alzheimer's earlier. Updated: 2 hours ago. Researchers are testing a...
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish have turned into the underdog

The Notre Dame football team came into the season with high expectations, but after the bye week, they will assume an underdog role the rest of the way. Over the past game and a half, we have seen a different Notre Dame football team, one that we expected to see all season long. However, after losing to Ohio State, and then shockingly at Marshall, the Irish fell off the map, and are starting to build back up.
WNDU

Buchanan mural celebrates Hannah Roberts’ Olympic ride

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The finishing touches are drying on a new mural in Buchanan honoring an Olympian who was born and raised there. Hannah Roberts represented the United States and Michiana at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, bringing home silver in the BMX Freestyle. Jeff Zimmerman is the...
WNDU

Golf comes to Four Winds Field this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An exciting event will take place at Four Winds Field this week, and it’s not baseball. ‘The Links at Four Winds Field,’ will take place Thursday through Saturday, and it’s part of downtown South Bend’s Best. Week. Ever. The top golf-like...
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
95.3 MNC

Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
WNDU

Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive in South Bend for repaving. The intersection will still be open, but it will be restricted through the construction zone. Drivers using this area should expect delays. Paving is expected...
WNDU

South Bend History Museum celebrates Copshaholm at historic Oliver Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend History Museum celebrated 125 years of Copshaholm at a fundraising gala on Thursday. The gala took place at the historic Oliver Gardens. The gala marked the 125th anniversary of the year that JD and Anna Oliver, along with their four children, moved into their new home at 808 Washington St., later named Copshaholm.
WNDU

South Bend expands utility assistance program to tenants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has expanded its utility assistance program to include tenants as well as homeowners. The program aims to reduce monthly water and sewer bills, but it is a yearly subscription that needs to be renewed. Tenants will have to show they live in the apartment as their primary residence and have approval from their landlord.
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte Native Stays Home for Hurricane

(Orlando, FL) - A former La Porte man is hunkered down for the hurricane approaching Florida. Greg Schultz lives near Orlando, about 60 miles from the Gulf Coast, where Hurricane Ian is approaching. With current wind speeds topping 150 miles per hour, the hurricane is expected to be strong once...
WNDU

A look at the new Mishawaka City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is a city on the move. Especially now that the move into a new city hall has begun. During a tour of the building today, the ambiance was described as light, open, and airy: Modern with a Starbucks-type vibe. You won’t have to pass through...
WNDU

Four Flags Apple Festival returns to Niles

One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building dates back to 1901, It’s said to be the first...
valpo.life

Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance team allows Valpo to shine

Maintaining and cleaning over 800 acres of land is no small feat. Creating spaces that are not only pristine but also welcoming makes that task even more difficult. That is exactly what the Valparaiso Parks Department maintenance staff does day in and day out. All of this work is handled...
umich.edu

When climate change hits home

Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
