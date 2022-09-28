As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO